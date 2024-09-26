If you're a fan of Mission: Impossible, you know that it is near impossible to watch the entire franchise in one sitting. But you can try. Or maybe you want to just pop in and see where Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) happens to be. Now, you can dive into the franchise with Pluto TV! The streaming platform has plenty to offer fans and now that includes the Impossible Mission Force member with the most! While the franchise is leading up to its eighth installment, fans can watch four of the seven released films right on Pluto TV!

The four movies that Pluto TV is giving us do include the introduction of the best character in the franchise, Simon Pegg's Benjamin "Benji" Dunn. Which is part of the fun of the franchise. The first few movies help you fall in love with Ethan and Cruise does some incredible stunts, but the franchise really shines once you meet his whole team of agents. He does have Agent Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) from the start of the 1996 film Mission: Impossible, but throughout the movies, you really get to see how Ethan works with a team.

What Pluto TV is doing is giving fans a taste of Ethan Hunt's world. The first four movies start to set up a fun bit of adventures for Ethan and you can get a taste of the franchise and decide if this is the Cruise franchise for you. The October drop on Pluto includes the first Mission: Impossible as well as the 2000 film Mission: Impossible 11, the 2006 film Mission: Impossible III, and 2011's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

You Have Plenty of Time Before the Next Film Comes Out

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning was just released back in 2023 and had some pretty incredible stunts. It came out after Cruise's success with Top Gun: Maverick and reignited our collective love of Cruise movies. But if you didn't have a chance to catch up on his filmography before Dead Reckoning was released, you can start with Pluto TV's October release and dive into the franchise at your own pace.

Dead Reckoning was originally released as a "Part One", so we don't yet know what the eighth film in the franchise will be titled but in the meantime, you can stream the first four movies of Ethan Hunt's story on Pluto TV either for the first time or the 100th.

