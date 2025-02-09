Big games call for big movies, and there aren't many bigger in 2025 than Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which will see Tom Cruise star as the daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt, purportedly for the final time. We've just been treated to another action packed tease of the film, which will hit multiplexes on May 23, 2025 — and unlike the previous outing, Dead Reckoning, this one is getting an exclusive run in IMAX theaters to prevent the previous problems from arising.

As usual, we see Cruise risking his life by skirting death once again, hanging upside down from planes and running, running, running as if his life depends on it. And from the looks lf things, Ethan's life truly does look like it depends on it. Our favorite franchise veterans Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames are back for one last ride too, along with the likes of Ted Lasso standout Hannah Waddingham. The film, like the previous three, is directed by the action guru Christopher McQuarrie.

How Did 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' End?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning left all of us on the edge of our seats with a hugely dramatic cliffhanger (or cliff diver, after that motorbike stunt), as Ethan Hunt and his team found themselves in a battle against The Entity—a rogue AI with the power to manipulate global technology and threaten world security, so basically ChatGPT with an attitude. Ethan’s mission was to secure a mysterious key that could either control or destroy the AI, leading to a pulse-pounding final act aboard a high-speed train.

While Ethan and Grace (Hayley Atwell), a skilled thief reluctantly aiding the team, fought to retrieve one half of the key, tragedy struck elsewhere. Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Ethan’s close ally and love interest, was killed in close combat in Venice with Gabriel (Esai Morales), a mercenary for hire with ties to Ethan’s past and a direct link to The Entity. Though Ethan successfully secured half of the key by the film’s end, its true purpose remained a mystery—at least to the team. The audience, however, was given a glimpse of the AI’s original resting place — a sunken submarine hiding secrets that will shape the next chapter.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which will premiere exclusively in IMAX. The film is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.