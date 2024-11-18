Nobody knows Tom Cruise's commitment to Mission: Impossible at this point more than Simon Pegg. The British actor has been part of Cruise's Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team since Mission: Impossible III and so, when he speaks about the series, we should all sit up and take notice, especially when he says how utterly insane both the film and the stunts that Cruise performs will be when we finally get to see it on the biggest screens possible on May 23 next year. So far, all signs — including its title, The Final Reckoning — indicate this might be Cruise's swan song as Ethan Hunt and if so, it sounds like the team is going out with one almighty bang.

"I have just finished shooting, I've got one day of pick ups to do. I've seen some of it. It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas," Pegg said in an interview last week on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

"What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh you've got to say it.'"

We already know that Cruise will be spending some of the film hanging from a biplane but, for those keen eyes amongst us, we couldn't help but notice that Cruise is spotted on two different planes during the trailer. Surely he doesn't jump from one plane to another in midflight? We wouldn't put it past him.

What Are Tom Cruise's Biggest Stunts in 'Mission: Impossible'?

Cruise is renowned for performing his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible series, consistently pushing the boundaries of action cinema. Among his most remarkable feats is scaling the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Ghost Protocol (2011), where he climbed its exterior using specialised harnesses.

In Rogue Nation (2015), he clung to the side of an Airbus A400M during takeoff, reaching speeds of 140 mph at 5,000 feet altitude. He also held his breath underwater for over six minutes for a heist scene in the same film. In Fallout (2018), Cruise performed a HALO jump from 25,000 feet, a jump typically reserved for military operations, showcasing his dedication to precisiion and training. Most recently, in Dead Reckoning (2023), he executed a motorcycle cliff jump, free-falling before deploying a parachute, after completing extensive preparation that included 500 skydiving sessions and 13,000 motocross jumps.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in a death defying manner on May 23, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on what may yet be Ethan Hunt's last stand.