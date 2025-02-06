A new look at Tom Cruise's latest dangerous stunt has been revealed on the cover of Empire. The acclaimed actor is ready to return as Ethan Hunt one last time in the blockbuster that will bring this era of the franchise to a close. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will include the craziest stunts the franchise has brought to the big screen. The action depicted on the cover of the magazine shows Tom Cruise hanging from the side of a moving plane. Before this can be called too similar to what the actor did in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, it's important to take notice of the difference in size between the two aircraft.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will continue the narrative established by Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. An artificial intelligence system called the Entity is trying to destroy civilization as we know it. There's only one team of spies who will be able to save the world before it's too late. In the last installment of the franchise, Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby) explained why the Entity could be devastating for humanity if it ever got out of control. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning left audiences with a cliffhanger in the summer of 2023. It's time for this story to end.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct the action in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The filmmaker has been involved with the franchise since the development of Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation started. The director is ready to close the journey of Ethan Hunt, with a thrilling adventure that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats during Memorial Day weekend when Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning won't have much competition at the global box office. The stage has been set for the franchise to go out with a bang.

The 'Mission: Impossible' Gang Is Back in Action

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will also mark the return of characters audiences have come to know and love over the years. Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg will come back as Luther Stickell and Benji Dunn, respectively. Ethan Hunt's allies have been with him for years, and their allegiance won't change once it's time to take down the Entity. Hayley Atwell will also reprise her role of Grace in the upcoming sequel. The actress will next be seen in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will premiere in theaters in the United States on May 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.