Our mission, should we choose to accept it, is to plant our butts in a bucket seat in a multiplex, grab our popcorn and let Tom Cruise entertain us on the big screen for two hours. That's the goal of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the purported final chapter in the thirty-year long spy series, and six weeks from release, we've just had a taster of what's to come. Ahead of the movie's May 23 release date, what should be the final trailer for the Christopher McQuarrie-directed movie has dropped.

Now, this needs to be seen to be believed. We implore you to watch, rather than describe the fun, but suffice to say, Cruise has done it again. The film also stars franchise veterans Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis and Rolf Saxon, while they are joined by Tramell Tillman, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, Indira Varma and Holt McCallany.

Tom Cruise Nearly Died — Again — For Our Entertainment

Back in February, Empire Magazine dropped a new feature on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and yes — Tom Cruise is once again risking everything for the shot. In the interview, Cruise revealed just how intense things got while filming one of the movie’s standout stunts involving a vintage biplane. As it turns out, flying at over 120 miles per hour with your face hanging out of the cockpit isn’t exactly a breeze:

“When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

McQuarrie admitted he could only sit back and watch in awe as Cruise pushed himself to the edge, day after day, all in service of delivering something audiences have never seen before.

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain. There would be a day in Africa – any day in Africa – where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters May 2025. All previous Mission films are streaming now on Paramount+, should you choose to accept them.