Tom Cruise is a man of many talents, and he has made a name for himself in the action genre. Other franchises come to mind like James Bond, Die Hard, and Fast and Furious, but they don't live up to the work that Cruise has put into his action films. Unlike the other actors, Cruise performs all of his stunts and the majority are in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Related Link: The Best Tom Cruise Movies on Movies Anywhere

He is known for going above and beyond and making the impossible, possible. One could say he's a real-life Ethan Hunt. Cruise has impressed his fans time and time again because each action movie of his offers even higher stakes and more dangerous stunts. Cruise has gotten himself in some pretty sticky situations, but he was able to get the shot and make a very memorable action sequence.

Infiltrating the CIA

The first installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise set the tone for the high-stakes action fans would be blown away by in the upcoming sequels. Director Brian De Palma added his style to the franchise and created such great tension through his visuals.

Related Link: The 27 Best Action Movies of the 90s

When Ethan Hunt has to break into the CIA for the disk, De Palma played into the silence of the room. The audience could hear a pin drop and see the beads of sweat forming on Hunt's brow. Cruise did this on his own, and it is easily the most memorable scene in the franchise.

The Train Chase

The Mission: Impossible train chase in the final action sequence brought the whole movie together. This one felt so long because it came after some important information. The twists in the first installment were perfectly placed and kept the story going.

Related Link: How 'Mission: Impossible' Changed Tom Cruise's Career Forever

The bullet train chase had Cruise hopping over latches, hanging on the side of the train, and lastly trying to dodge a helicopter in a tunnel. Does it seem far-fetched? Sure. De Palma made it work and Cruise doing the stunts, made it even more believable.

The Halo Jump

With every Mission: Impossible film that comes out, fans wonder who Cruise will ever top the stunts in the previous installments. So with Fallout, which is the sixth movie in the franchise, Cruise upped the ante and did something he has always wanted to try... free-falling out of a plane.

Related Link: The Best Action Movies of 2018

The reason why the Halo jump in Fallout worked is that the camera was right on Cruise's face and not a wide shot of a stunt double. The audience could see his emotions as he tried to gather everyone else, during a thunderstorm. Only Cruise would be calm enough as an actor to perform this stunt and make it look effortless.

Motorcycle Jump To Car

Cruise has done many action films, so when he signs on to do anything other than Mission: Impossible he comes up with his ideas. In Knight and Day, Cruise and Cameron Diaz do their stunts. There is an entire motorcycle chase with both of them that Cruise came up with the choreography for.

Related Link: Most Fun Movie Bromances

While performing this stunt there was no wirework and Cruise managed to leap from the motorcycle to the car without much of a struggle. While watching this scene you could tell that he was doing it on his own, and it is probably one of the coolest sequences in an action film.

Cliff Climb

It's difficult to top a first installment, especially one directed by such a legendary director as De Palma. However, John Woo stepped in for Mission: Impossible 2 and brought his style to the franchise. This movie was a bit more flashy and campy than the first one, but it worked for those wicked action sequences.

Related Link: Movies You Forgot Were Scored By Hans Zimmer

From Cruise scaling a mountain and climbing up to the top in the opening sequence to a very engaging final action set piece, M:I2 is underrated. The motorcycle chase and the hand-to-hand combat, in the end, helped bookend the quality of stunts in this installment. Cruise of course topped himself in the next sequels, but watching this cliff scene for the first time was jaw-dropping.

Burj Khalifa Building Climb

Cruise can climb a mountain, scale the side of a train, and of course climb an entire building. The Burj Khalifa wall crawl is one of the most intense moments in the Mission: Impossible franchise because of the way it was filmed. Director Brad Bird focused on aerial shots to look down on Ethan Hunt as he scales the walls.

Related Link: The Films of Brad Bird Ranked

His partner Benji (Simon Pegg) gives him these sticky gloves that help him attach to the exterior walls. Even though it was heavily edited in post, Cruise was attached to several harnesses, but he was still climbing the side of the building on his own. The idea of those sticky gloves turning red and not being able to stick, upped the stakes in this timed mission.

Hanging Off A Plane

When Cruise gets to Rogue Nation he has already performed some death-defying stunts, but that doesn't stop him. This installment begins with Cruise hanging on the side of an airplane as it takes off. This is incredibly dangerous because of the speed and the air pressure, but Cruise looks like he's having fun.

Related Link: How to Watch the Mission: Impossible Movies in Order

Right from the opening, fans are locked in for the ride with Cruise because he understands how to build these small moments throughout the film. There are small, high-stakes action scenes that eventually build up into a larger, more elaborate one later on in the film.

Almost Getting Decapitated

The Last Samurai is a film that would be reserved for stunt doubles because of the sword action, but Cruise just got right in the action. He underwent some hardcore samurai and martial arts training for about a year before filming this.

Related Link: Period Movies That Don't Get Their Facts Straight

In one scene, Cruise was riding a mechanical horse toward his co-star Hiroyki Sanada, then Sanada's horse traveled an extra step past his mark, causing his sword to almost slice the side of Cruise's neck. Knowing how much Cruise prepared for his role in this film, that little mishap didn't affect him at all.

Underwater Vault Mission

The underwater vault scene in Rogue Nation is probably the most intricate stunt that Cruise had to perform for the Impossible series. He trained himself before shooting to hold his breath for almost six minutes underwater. There were components to this entire scene.

Related Link: Iconic 'Mission: Impossible' Set Pieces, Ranked

The scene feels like it goes on for so long, but that's just because of the stress director Christopher McQuarrie puts the audience under with Cruise doing something this impossible. He trained himself to get to the point where he would be safe to do this stunt, but it did not stop fans from squirming in their seats while watching.

Low Flying Flyby

In Cruise's latest action film, he gets back into the cockpit as Maverick and actually flies an F-14 under dangerous circumstances. In the first Top Gun, Cruise learned how to pilot the planes, but didn't do the majority of the stunts. In Maverick, the action star takes it upon himself to teach the rest of the cast how to fly. He took them all to school and everyone learned how to pilot an F-14. In order to up the stakes, both visually and from an action standpoint, there are cameras placed in the cockpit with the actors to authentically capture their reactions.

Tom Cruise has been around for decades, and he is showing no sign of stopping. As he has gotten older, he has been able to create such incredible action set pieces that make him one of the most memorable movie stars to date. For an actor to be that dedicated to his craft and meticulous in performing these stunts is impressive. No matter what action film fans have watched Cruise in, he always delivers and that's why he is so fun to watch.

Next: Every Tom Cruise Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

New ‘The Sandman’ Image Reveals Vivienne Acheampong as the Librarian

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Amanda Guarragi (6 Articles Published) Amanda Guarragi is an entertainment journalist and film critic. She fell in love with cinema at such a young age and has been writing reviews for the past eight years. She loves Marvel and DC and is a huge Harry Potter fan. She has been accredited press for Sundance and TIFF over the years. She loves the film festival atmosphere and being able to discuss films with everyone. More From Amanda Guarragi

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe