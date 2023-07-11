With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 hitting theaters, expectations are high for Tom Cruise's next big stunt as agent Ethan Hunt. Still, some of the most thrilling action sequences in the franchise show him doing one of the most basic things a person can do: running. He has turned this into an art, and every Mission: Impossible movie has at least one sequence of him just running — long or short, they're there.

For Dead Reckoning Part 1, we know he jumps off a cliff on a motorbike, yes, but what about his signature stunt of simply running? Paramount Pictures recently released a compilation of Cruise's best running stunts in order to assure us that, yes, he will have plenty of running bits in the next movie. To prepare for it, let's have a look at some past great ones, see what makes a running scene great, and, of course, settle on what's the best one, shall we?

The Running Sequence Across Shanghai in 'Mission: Impossible 3'

Mission: Impossible III saw the epic return of Tom Cruise to the role of Ethan Hunt after six years, this time directed by J.J. Abrams. His mission is to stop arms dealer Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman), but things quickly take a very personal turn. The movie begins with Hunt coming out of retirement to rescue a protégé of his in Berlin and sets him on a globetrotting adventure that culminates in the rescue of his wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan) in Shanghai.

The whole sequence starts with Hunt being betrayed by fellow IMF agent John Musgrave (Billy Crudup), who was helping Davian the whole time. The bad guys inserted in Ethan's skull an explosive micro-pellet similar to the one that killed his protégé, meaning he has a mere seven minutes to save Julia. Ethan knocks Musgrave unconscious and uses his phone to call Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), who guides him a little over a mile in Shanghai to the building where Julia is being held captive. The set piece lasts around 2 minutes, including a 15-second single-take shot of Cruise running along a Shanghai river at top speed while yelling for the locals to get out of the way. He then navigates narrow streets and is almost run over by a truck until finally finds the building Julia is at.

This may not be the most elaborate set piece in the franchise, but it's certainly among the most exhilarating. J.J. Abrams was still known for his work in Alias and Lost back then, so filming people running in crowded spaces such as a jungle was among his specialties, and it worked perfectly for Mission: Impossible III.

The Running Sequence Across London in ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

Twelve years and three movies later, Cruise is once again running through a city in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. This time, though, the running action scene happens halfway through the movie, as Ethan Hunt needs to catch rogue CIA agent August Walker (Henry Cavill) before he flees London with Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), the leader of the Apostles. Fallout is not only one of the best entries of Mission: Impossible, it's also one of the best action movies ever and has a number of insane set pieces, like the skydiving in Paris scene and the helicopter chase towards the end. But, once again, it's the simplicity of Tom Cruise running across London that stands out as the best action sequence.

The whole piece goes on for around seven minutes as Ethan runs and jumps through the rooftops, interrupts a wake happening at a church, and disrupts the whole workflow of a company, doing everything to catch Walker by the time he arrives at Tate Modern. Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, but this is one of his most extreme ones because it consists of non-stop physical effort.This is also one of the most celebrated of Cruise's stunts due to the fact that he actually broke his ankle while filming it. While jumping from one rooftop to another, he slammed his right leg into the building exterior, and you can even hear his actual scream of pain in the film. Nevertheless, he limped on for our entertainment, but principal photography had to shut down for a few weeks so that he could recover and continue running.

So, Which One Is Tom Cruise’s Best Running Sequence in the Mission: Impossible Franchise?

Those two are, of course, not the only running sequences in the franchise. Cruise has been running and pulling crazy stunts since the mid-1990s, so there are countless moments that deserve recognition. For example, the sandstorm chase in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is even more complex than the two previously mentioned, but, while it does combine a lot of elements that further complicate Ethan Hunt's life, what makes a good Tom Cruise running set piece is simplicity. The beauty and the whole point of it is to just see the greatest movie star alive doing what he does best.

With all this in mind, we can safely state that Cruise's best running scene in the franchise is the one in Mission: Impossible III. Although short, what captures the viewers' attention is how natural it feels for Tom Cruise to hop from a rooftop to a bridge in the middle of a traditional Chinese neighborhood in Shanghai, while yelling at the passers-by and at Benji for instructions. His physical effort is palpable, as proven by his posture and breathing for a quarter of a minute non-stop as he runs in a single take. There's no visible external element pressing him, the sense of urgency built mostly by J.J. Abrams' quick transitions and close-following camera and by Michael Giacchino's intense soundtrack. The two of them had already worked together on Lost, and the scene is so reminiscent of that, we can all but imagine a smoke monster running after Cruise, too.

This doesn't take away the merit of all the other running sequences in the Mission: Impossible franchise, quite the contrary. The constant effort to pull out crazier and more elaborate stunts is what makes these movies great, as well as Cruise's willingness to keep taking things to the next level. He has run through rooftops, up walls, down buildings, jumped across gaps between buildings... We can only thank him and his crew for all they have given us, and hope they don't stop anytime soon.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is currently playing in theaters.