Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie make movies for audiences, first and foremost — and few filmmakers in the world do it better. They are advocates of the theatrical experience, seeing movies in auditoriums with projected pictures in packed crowds, and they want you to see Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in the most pristine way possible.

The importance of picture quality and sound cannot be overstated when it comes to a cinematic experience such as Dead Reckoning Part One. While many may claim the era of cinema as we know it is over, we have filmmakers like Cruise and McQuarrie going the extra mile to bring us films that you simply can't appreciate the same watching at home. McQuarrie adds: “I'm devoted to a fully immersive big screen experience and no big screen experience is complete without the extraordinary detail, depth, power, and presence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos."

Collider can now exclusively bring you this four-minute Dolby clip where Cruise and McQuarrie spill the beans on how technology, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, takes the movie experience to a whole new level. They dish out some juicy details on how they made those mind-blowing scenes come alive, including that viral moment of adrenaline-inducing insanity with Tom cruising on a motorcycle off a Norwegian mountain. Or as Cruise probably calls it, a Monday.

To see Cruise drive off a mountain on a motorbike, and parachute onto a movie train, knowing that there was a very real chance of something going wrong, on the biggest screen possible is what the movies are all about. The stuntwork can't be fully appreciated without being able to see every small detail, and that's something McQuarrie as a director is very conscious of.

Stuntwork Must Be Seen to Be Believed

Having been part of Mission since Rogue Nation, McQuarrie spoke to Collider recently to discuss the film, adding that the stunt which saw Cruise bike off the Norwegian cliff was a new pinnacle for them, as once Cruise was over the ledge, it was entirely down to both the actor and the environment as to whether or not he made it.

"When he went off that ramp, we didn't know what was going to happen," he said. "We didn't know if the bike would get away from him, we didn't know if a crosswind would tangle him up, and we didn't know if the drone would hit him based on the environment that we were in. So once we called 'action,' you had to hold your breath until the parachute opened. That was pretty terrifying."

McQuarrie added that with every film, they go closer to the edge, and he even promised that they weren't finished yet. The director explained:

"If you just follow them in order, each one is scarier for me and more of an unknown because we're just pushing ourselves that much further. And I can tell you there's stuff coming in [Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two] that is beyond anything we've done."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One parachutes into theaters on July 12. Check out the exclusive interview with Cruise and McQuarrie, in association with Dolby, down below.