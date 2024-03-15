The Big Picture Mission: Impossible is a remake of a 1960s TV show, with a stunning twist connecting back to the original series with character Jim Phelps.

For nearly thirty years now, Tom Cruise has wowed audiences with his consistent performance as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, and all the masterful stunts associated with the character. But did you know that the Mission: Impossible franchise is actually a remake of a television series from the mid-1960s? In fact, the movies connect back to the original series with a stunning twist that casual viewers might've glossed over entirely, arriving in the form of Jim Phelps. Phelps first appeared during the television show's second season, so when he returned in the 1996 film, with Jon Voight now playing the character, cast members from the original series weren't too pleased with how his story turned out. Here's what happened.

Who Is 'Mission: Impossible's Jim Phelps?

In the 1996 Mission: Impossible feature film, Jon Voight plays IMF agent/leader Jim Phelps, who acts as Ethan Hunt's mentor during the first picture. The team we see Ethan with at the beginning, which includes Emilio Estevez's Jack Harmon, is Phelps' latest team of agents after a long career with the off-the-books agency. But Phelps' career started long before the Brian De Palma-directed reboot. It started back in the '60s on the original Mission: Impossible television show, when series star Peter Graves, the brother of Gunsmoke lead James Arness, played the character​​​​​​.

When the Mission: Impossible TV show first started, it was led by Steven Hill's Dan Briggs, but after the first season, he was promptly replaced by Graves' Jim Phelps. Graves headlined the series alongside Greg Morris and Peter Lupus for the remaining six seasons and even returned for the two-season revival in 1988. Phelps was a master spy, with skills in mimicry and disguises (yes, the original series did the mask thing too), and he always picked the right team for the job. While the original Cold War-inspired series dealt specifically with the Iron Curtain, the Tom Cruise-led feature films were produced in a post-Soviet Union era. This meant that the IMF's missions and goals would change, and change they did.

In the 1996 film, it's discovered that Jim Phelps, the once great leader of the IMF and a legendary agent, is responsible for killing his entire team, framing his latest protégé, Ethan Hunt, and opting to dismantle the Impossible Missions Force in a single blow. Jon Voight's portrayal was a far cry from Peter Graves' character, whom the original actor played for over 175 episodes, and longtime fans of the television series were likely both angry and confused. Unsurprisingly, they weren't the only ones who were less-than-thrilled by Mission: Impossible's (at the time) groundbreaking twist.

The 'Mission: Impossible' TV Show Stars Hated the Movie

When Mission: Impossible was released in 1996, some of the original stars of the television program caught the picture in theaters. "I know that when the publicity first came out, before the picture was released, even before it was shot, that they were making a movie of it. People asked are you going to be in it," actor Greg Morris said of the production. Of course, the answer was a quick no, with his role as Barney Collier, the technical wizard behind Phelps' IMF team, being filled in by Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell in the Tom Cruise-produced series. But Morris' opinion of the 1996 feature? "I left early," the actor noted, later emphasizing that it was an "abomination." Morris died only a few months later.

But Morris wasn't the only star from the original series to see the film. The classic Jim Phelps himself had some thoughts about the picture, and they too weren't terribly pretty. "I am sorry that they chose to call him Phelps," Peter Graves told CNN. "They could have solved that very easily by either having me in a scene in the very beginning, or reading a telegram from me saying, hey boys, I'm retired, gone to Hawaii. Thank you, good-bye, you take over now," But instead of retiring the character, they made him a traitor to his country and the entire IMF agency, something Graves never thought Phelps would do. More than that, he wasn't terribly happy that the movie killed him off either, which is understandable.

While the 1996 Mission: Impossible is a great film and a fun launching point for the movie franchise that came after, there's no denying that it rode off the success of the original television program, while also tarnishing the name of its most famous character. Graves never returned to play Phelps again in the franchise, not in the movies nor in a TV revival of the original show. Instead, the actor moved on to other roles and eventually died in 2010. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible carried on without Jim Phelps at the helm, and now Ethan Hunt is even more closely associated with the brand than any other name.

Does 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' Call Back to the TV Series?

For many years, Mission: Impossible avoided direct references to characters in the original television series. No doubt, the poor reaction to Jim Phelps was likely a factor, and the franchise instead continued to use staples from the show such as clever disguises and intricate heists (not to mention the iconic theme song) as a part of their action blockbuster rebrand. Characters, however, were off-limits, and as Ethan Hunt's team grew, so did the number of new, returning cast members. But in the most recent installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, a new antagonist-turned-uneasy ally was introduced that feels like a direct nod to the original series. Pom Klementieff's assassin Paris is no doubt a nod to Leonard Nimoy's character from the original series.

In the '60s Mission: Impossible show, "The Great Paris," played by the famed Star Trek actor, was a retired magician who was introduced in the fourth season as a new, recurring member of Phelps' IMF team (replacing Martin Landau on the cast). A fantastic actor and skilled in the art of deception, Nimoy's Paris (who is never given another name) remained with the show through its fifth season, and sadly never returned. Of course, in Dead Reckoning, Paris is a French assassin with a penchant for swordplay and a sadistic temperament, at least until Ethan Hunt spares her life. Afterward, she remains indebted to him and even gives her information on the villain, Gabriel (Esai Morales), who betrayed her.

While calling Paris the film's answer to the television series character is a bit of a stretch since they share no commonalities other than their name, it's a fun callback to the Mission: Impossible character that has long been overshadowed by Nimoy's role as Spock in the aforementioned science fiction series. Of course, if Paris is indeed meant to be a rebooted version of the character, this would mean that the Mission: Impossible movies don't follow the same continuity after all, which would then imply that Jon Voight's Jim Phelps and Peter Graves' original aren't meant to be the same character. No doubt, longtime TV fans would be happy if that were true.

Ethan Hunt Is Mission: Impossible's Best Spy

While the original television series is a classic that should be preserved at all costs, the Mission: Impossible feature film series is at its best when Ethan Hunt is the star of the show. Without the distraction of returning characters or the threat of character assassination, the Mission: Impossible movies have accepted their self-proclaimed mission to thrill audiences with modern spycraft and plenty of impressive stunts that only someone like Tom Cruise would be bold enough to pull off. The TV show might've thrived in smaller-scale heists and deceptive works of heroism, but the motion pictures give us all that in a pre-packaged blockbuster full of action, excitement, suspense, and plenty of shots of Tom Cruise running like a maniac. And we love it.

Far gone are the days when Jim Phelps ran the IMF, and that's a good thing. Ethan Hunt's tenure as the most infamous agent has proven that Mission: Impossible can survive changing hands from one core team to another. While we hope that Cruise will continue on as Hunt for the remainder of the motion picture franchise (and we have no reason to believe he won't continue to accept this mission), there will likely come a day when Mission: Impossible is rebooted again, maybe this time on television. When that happens, hopefully, the new creative force behind the franchise will respect Ethan Hunt and his team the way many thought the movies failed to respect Jim Phelps and his own.