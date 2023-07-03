Moviegoers are just a week away from the latest Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The epic action adventure continues the crazy story of Ethan Hunt played by Tom Cruise. There have been so many iconic action set pieces over the years that have blown audiences away. However, one of the simplest things Cruise has down throughout this ambitious franchise is arguably the most enjoyable to watch. That would be seeing the world’s biggest movie star run. He’s sprinted his way through all six films and, to mark Dead Reckoning Part One’s explosive release, Paramount has released a hilariously lengthy compilation of every time Cruise has run on his deadly missions.

The ten-minute video covers all six previously released films. This obviously includes the original Mission: Impossible, M: I 2, M: I 3, Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout. While it’s become a meme to point out how many times Ethan Hunt has gone rogue and been forced to literally run, Cruise honestly has one of the best running forms in all of Hollywood. If you have a track background, it’s hard not to admire the actor's commitment to his craft. Again Ethan has been on the run so many times that it’s funny to think how the famous spy would fare at the Olympics or the local IMF track meet. He would at least get a gold medal for effort. Especially since running through injuries, like the one Cruise sustained on Fallout, hasn’t been an issue. Don’t challenge this man to race because you’ll regret it as he’s running laps around you.

What’s Dead Reckoning About?

Dead Reckoning Part One will see Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team on the chase for a dangerous bioweapon that could threaten humanity’s very existence. However, this isn’t any old race as ghosts from Ethan’s past come back to haunt him. This puts the lives of his self-made family at risk, which has his loyal team questioning his intentions on the mission itself. The choices Ethan makes in Dead Reckoning could have some costly consequences and shakes up the franchise forever if he’s not too careful. Along with a more weighty story, the new film is upping the insane stunts which include Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff and a sequence that made the actor take up one of the most dangerous sports in the world, Speedflying. Of course; there will also be lots of running.

When Does Dead Reckoning Release?

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sprints into theaters on July 12, 2023, before the second part lands on June 28, 2024. Until then, you view Mission: Impossible’s running compilation down below,