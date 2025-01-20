One of the issues that many historically based films face when appealing to audiences is proving to them that they should care about something from the past. While it may be interesting to hear about various stories from history, some audiences may struggle to understand why it is worth investing in amidst the present. However, there wasn’t any confusion as to why Mississippi Burning was relevant when it first debuted in theaters in 1988; although the film was inspired by a real series of hate crimes that transpired two decades prior, Mississippi Burning addressed the fundamental flaws within the justice and policing system that have allowed for the institutions of oppression to stay in place for generations. Mississippi Burning remains just as relevant to today’s world because very few of the issues that the film brings up have been addressed by subsequent government regimes.

What Is ‘Mississippi Burning’ About?