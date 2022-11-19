A Christmas Story has been a holiday classic dating back generations, remembered for its 1940s nostalgia, hilarious narration, and heartwarming story of Christmastime through a child's eyes. But as near-perfect as this film is, if you watch it over and over for an entire 24 hours each and every Christmas Eve on TNT and TBS, you might just notice a few goofs.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer Reintroduces Us to the Parker Family

From some magically moving food to a fire truck that came a long way to a major misspelling, A Christmas Story is not immune to the mistakes and continuity errors that most films fall victim to.

Where Does Schwartz Live?

During the course of the film, Ralphie is known for having two best friends, Flick and Schwartz. And long before he was hanging out at Flick's bar like in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, these three friends were known for walking to school together. When Ralphie and Flick head to school at the start of the movie, they pass by Schwartz's house, located just two houses down from Ralphie's.

The error arrives after Ralphie spends a night washing his mouth out with soap and ratting out his buddy Schwartz for teaching him the dreaded curse words. As Ralphie lies in bed in tears, he mentions that Schwartz is getting his three blocks away.

Too Many Pickles

It's not the pile of presents beneath the tree that's the highlight of The Parker's Christmas, but the turkey cooking in the kitchen. When you first see Mrs. Parker working on their dinner, you'll spot a jar of pickles on the table beside the turkey.

In the next scene, Mrs. Parker comes up from the basement now with that same jar of pickles in her hand and places them on the table beside the turkey in the same spot they previously sat.

An Extra Family Member

It's not uncommon to spot some accidental cameos from crew members in films, and in A Christmas Story, this happens as The Old Man is in the basement attempting to fix the furnace.

While Ralphie, Randy and Mrs. Parker stare at the basement door as The Old Man works on the furnace, keen-eyed viewers will spot the leg of a crew member in the living room to the left of the shot.

Let It Snow

It's a memorable scene in the film when Ralphie's movie worth of pent-up frustration is finally taken out on his bully Scut Farkus. As Ralphie starts beating Farkus up, his winter hat is white with snow from the snowball Farkus threw at him.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Adds Four Original Cast Members to Sequel

But in the very next frame, Ralphie can be seen without a single snowflake on him. The remnants of snow then disappear and reappear as the scenes flash back and forth throughout the fight.

The Magic Leg Lamp

The leg lamp, the major award, the electric sex in the window; whatever you want to call it, it's arguably the most notable icon of A Christmas Story. However, this unique lighting fixture may not have started out as a lamp.

When The Old Man first takes it out of the box and declares it's a lamp, there is no place to attach a shade, making it seem simply like a statue. But in the next scene when he puts the lamp back in the box and takes it back out, there's now a spot to attach a shade. The lamp is also seen without any electrical cord until just before The Old Man plugs it in.

Son Of A B

A running storyline of the film is Ralphie's eagerness to receive his Little Orphan Annie decoder pin reserved only for Secret Society members. But when it finally comes time for Ralphie to decipher the code on the radio, even he doesn't catch the error in the letters.

As Pierre Andrew reads off the numbers that need to be decoded, the very first number is 12. Later in the message, Andre says 12 once again. Because the secret message was "Be sure to drink your Ovaltine" and there is only one B in it, there couldn't have been two number 12's to decode.

What Year Is It?

While the exact date is never given, it's well-known that A Christmas Story takes place in the 1940s. But because the film was made in the early 80s, it became prone to some major continuity errors, starting with the red wagons in the window display at Higbee's, which feature a Radio Flyer logo that wasn't designed until 1967.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story' Characters Sorted Into Their Hogwarts Houses

Another comes near the end of the film when the Parker family is forced to go out to eat at a Chinese restaurant on Christmas after their turkey dinner gets destroyed. A poster in the restaurant features Santa Claus drinking Coco-Cola, but the slogan reads, "Sign Of Good Taste," which wasn't used until 1957.

The Moving Breakfast Foods

During the production of movies, it's common for scenes to be filmed several times in order to get the right take or the right angle. In doing this, sometimes items in the scene might move around in the process of shooting, and in A Christmas Story's case, it's breakfast foods.

In the very first breakfast scene of the film, Ralphie has bacon on the left of his plate. After he takes his first bite and the angle changes, the bacon can be seen on the right side of his plate. Another breakfast scene shows a stack of toast moving from Randy's end of the table to Mrs. Parker's from scene to scene.

The Canadian Fire Truck

While Ralphie lives on good old Cleveland Street in Hohman, Indiana, the film wasn't filmed in the state it took place in. A Christmas Story was shot in both Ohio and Canada, and although Cleveland Street was named in honor of one of the filming locations, there's an accidental shout-out to the other one.

After Flick is triple dog dared to stick his tongue to a frozen pole and winds up stuck, when the fire department arrives on the scene to help, the bright red fire truck that pulls up reads Chippawa, a community located in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Melinda Dillion"

Melinda Dillon stars in A Christmas Story as Mrs. Parker, wife to The Old Man and mother to Ralphie and Randy. But Dillon's starring role comes with a major spelling error.

It may be hard to spot as the end credits run up the screen, but the actress' name is misspelled as "Melindo Dillion." The credits later feature another misspelling, this time spelling Santa Claus' last name as "Clause."

NEXT: Why Ralphie’s Mom in ‘A Christmas Story’ Deserves More Love