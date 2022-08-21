Out of the over 100 Disney Channel Original Movies that have been airing on Disney Channel since the early 80s, only one film franchise has reminded fans throughout the years that they're all in this together.

Debuting in 2006, High School Musical swept the world, producing a trilogy of films, a Sharpay-themed spin-off, and a later a Disney+ series. But as beloved and iconic as the HSM series is, it's also not immune to mistakes and continuity errors that make you wish the creators got their heads in the game.

What Team? More Like, What Number? ('High School Musical')

Troy Bolton, team captain, lunkhead basketball man. As the star player of both High School Musical and the basketball team, Troy's Wildcats jersey number is very important at East High. That is if it can be consistent.

While Troy is commonly seen wearing a jersey numbered 14, in some scenes, the character's jersey has the number 10. The same thing happened to Chad, whose number was usually 8, but in some instances, he's seen wearing the number 15.

Zeke was one of those minor characters from HSM who shot up to main character status in the sequel, being the lovable Wildcat who not-so-secretly loved to bake. Summertime classic High School Musical 2 starts during the final moments of the last day of school, where Zeke sat on a small stool with a sort-of dunce cap on beside Mrs. Darbus, for unknown reasons.

But when the scene flips to a different shot, Zeke is still sitting with the dunce cap but is not sitting on a much taller stool. It's unknown whether this was related to a possibly deleted scene from the film or is simply a continuity issue, but nonetheless, the entire scenario is confusing.

Troy's Ever-Changing Boxers ('High School Musical 2', 'High School Musical 3')

Troy just can't seem to keep a pair of boxers. In HSM2, the class breaks out into song and dance during "What Time Is It?" Troy's white boxers can be seen past his slipping jeans. But only seconds later, when he's high-fiving a classmate, Troy's boxers have now turned black.

Something similar happened in High School Musical 3 when Troy and Chad are in search of a radiator cap, and Troy's gray boxers can be seen. But by the next shot, Troy has now apparently quick-changed into black boxers.

Sharpay's Microphone ('High School Musical 2')

As queen of the drama club and the lead in almost every East High musicale, it's not unusual to see Sharpay with a microphone.

But in High School Musical 2, her microphone is a little too apparent. As the "Fabulous" number begins, eagle-eyed fans can spot Ashley Tisdale's microphone in the reflection of her big, pink sunglasses.

Troy's Shoe Quick-Change ('High School Musical')

Troy Bolton had a very simple style when he wasn't wearing his basketball jersey. Jeans paired with cute polos or raglan tees typically made up the Wildcat's wardrobe, and his choice of shoes usually never stood out.

That is until they changed from one scene to the next. When Troy is talking to some classmates, awaiting the free period bell to ring, he's wearing black sneakers with white stripes. But once he's sneaking off to head to the musical auditions in the next scene, his shoes are now white with black stripes.

Troy's Paint Job (High School Musical 3')

The memorable, romantic number "I Just Wanna Be With You" from HSM3 starts with a flirty piano session between Kelsie and Ryan and turns into an epic pop ballad between school musical stars Troy and Gabriella.

As they rehearse the song while others paint sets, in typical Troy fashion, the Wildcat climbs up the wet sets, getting green paint all over his hands. When he finally hops up to where Gabriella is and chases her with his painted hands, he first grabs a white railing and miraculously doesn't get a single speck of paint on it.

Ryan And Chad's Clothes Swap ('High School Musical 2')

It was every Ryan and Chad shipper's dream come true when they faced off in a song and dance battle on the baseball field in HSM2. As they performed "I Don't Dance," they each prove that they can easily step into the other's shoes - and their clothes.

After the number and the gang are all sitting at the picnic tables eating lunch, Ryan and Chad are beside each other, now wearing each other's clothes - Chad in Ryan's white outfit and striped hat and Ryan in Chad's red jersey and matching East High cap.

Troy Breaks Free ('High School Musical')

It was typical in the first High School Musical for Troy to kick off the songs - "Start of Something New," "Getcha Head In The Game," and "We're All In This Together." But there was one song that troy wasn't originally meant to start.

When supercouple Troy and Gabriella are about to perform "Breaking Free" for their callbacks, Gabriella is just about to start the song when she freezes up. After a little pep talk from Troy, he signals for Kelsie to start the music again and then sings that first famous line of the song despite it being originally Gabriella's line.

Sharpay's Teleportation ('High School Musical')

Sharpay Evans showcases many talents throughout the three films - acting, singing, dancing, scheming, and even teleporting.

During "Stick To The Status Quo" when Sharpay and Ryan are watching the outbreak of song from above, Sharpay eventually makes her way down the big flight of stairs into where Gabriella is walking with her lunch. But when the camera pans out in the next scene, Sharpay is still at the top with Ryan, then back on the stairs in the following scene.

Gabriella Takes A Dip ('High School Musical 2')

After the Sharpay-led performance of "Fabulous" by the Lava Springs pool, Sharpay is inevitably knocked into it with only her arch nemesis and new lifeguard Gabriella to save her.

Although a scene shows Gabriella diving in to save a flailing Sharpay, in the scene just before when Sharpay is falling into the pool, you can spot Gabriella already in the pool and waiting for her.

