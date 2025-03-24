Ever since the Game of Thrones era ruled television, fantasy series haven't been able to live up to the magnitude of the iconic HBO show from the great mind of George R. R. Martin. The fantasy genre requires multi-million-dollar budgets, countless actors, and scripts that remain faithful to their source material while delivering a cinematic experience. Yet, despite the modern evolution of CGI, transitioning epic fantasy stories into a streaming format remains a significant challenge. Brandon Sanderson’s beloved Mistborn series is the latest casualty of this reality.

Renowned for The Stormlight Archives, Elantris, and co-author of the last three editions of The Wheel of Time, Sanderson has always been one of my most treasured high fantasy authors. More than a decade after initial talks of a Mistborn film adaption, the influential American writer recently announced in a blog post that creative differences between himself, the studio, and the producers led to the project being scrapped, bringing it back to “Step Zero.” But hey, just because Mistborn is unlikely to happen now, I've made peace with it after hearing Brandon Sanderson's complaints about fantasy adaptions in Hollywood.

Brandon Sanderson Believes Epic Fantasy Adaptions Are Not Fit For Streaming

It's one thing to experience stories of such epic proportions with the pleasure of a book. However, it's incredibly disorienting to witness the world you built so clearly in your mind play out on a one-dimensional screen. This is why so many readers are disappointed when their favorite book series is adapted for film or television, resulting in lackluster visuals and story misinterpretations. Next to my favorite high fantasy writers, J.R.R. Tolkien and Patrick Rothfuss, Brandon Sanderson has proven himself to be a master of the fantasy realm, and a protective one at that. The author has been vocal about his concerns with past fantasy adaptations, raising questions about whether his books are viable for adaptation in the first place.

Today, most fantasy series are produced by big-house streamers like Netflix, Prime Video, or HBO. Seasons often fit into an 8-to-10-episode count structure, which makes it difficult to showcase expansive world-building. Shows like The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time have struggled with pacing issues due to their shorter seasons, forcing condensed narratives that sacrifice depth. Speaking to Polygon, Sanderson discussed his opinions on streaming adaptions and his unwillingness to give studios total creative control. He states, "Streaming has had a big problem with epic fantasy, and this has me worried...Shadow and Bone lasted only two seasons, after a very strong first season. Streaming hasn’t figured out epic fantasy yet."

For nearly a decade, Sanderson has been trying to get Mistborn made into live-action. Sanderson isn't looking for a blockbuster or cash grab—he's all about making sure his story is in the hands of people who truly understand and respect his words. There have been talks, deals, and even some behind-the-scenes movement, but ultimately, the project fell apart. So what went wrong? He has repeatedly turned down offers that didn’t align with his vision, refusing to let Mistborn be another fantasy casualty of Hollywood’s obsession with changing things just for the sake of it.

The Skyward author also believes there hasn't been a major breakthrough in fantasy titles since Game of Thrones, convinced that the amount of money you throw into production doesn't matter. Sanderson has been particularly outspoken about The Witcher's failure and pointed out that studios aren't listening to the creative visionaries behind these projects — notably seeing Henry Cavill's departure from the show. If an actor as passionate as Cavill felt the need to leave, what does that say about the people running the show?

While some authors might take whatever deal they can get, Sanderson’s patience shows just how much he values his work. He wants the right adaptation! Per Polygon, the author confesses, "Really, what I want — it’s just a little thing, just a little thing — I just want a genius filmmaker on the level of Denis Villeneuve, someone who grew up loving my work [the way Villeneuve loved Frank Herbert’s Dune], and wants to bring it to the screen with the mix of fidelity and adaptation required to make a great epic like Dune."

The 'Mistborn' Movie's Disappointing Fate Confirms A Harsh Reality For Fantasy Adaptations in Hollywood