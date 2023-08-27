The Big Picture Mister Fantastic joins The Fantastic Four animated-style statue collection, depicting Reed Richards using his stretch powers.

The rest of the team, including Johnny, Sue, and Ben, are also available for pre-order or sale, displaying their powers as depicted in Skottie Young's artwork.

The new statue is limited to 3,000 pieces.

Mister Fantastic is the final member of The Fantastic Four to get his own animated-style statue, joining Sue, Johnny and Ben in the collection. Based on the variant Marvel cover artwork of Skottie Young, this approximately 4-inch resin statue depicts an art-accurate Reed Richards using his stretch powers as he runs stretching one arm high out. Sculpted by Casen Barnard, the figure is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and it ships out packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The rest of the team such as Johnny the Human Torch, Sue the Invisible Woman, and Ben the Thing are also available for pre-order or are already up for sale. All The Fantastic Four animated-style figures display the team-members' powers in action almost exactly as depicted in Young's Marvel cover artwork.The Fantastic Four animated-style collection also features The Silver Surfer in a chrome statue.

'The Fantastic Four' Are Returning to the Big Screen

Marvel is set to reintroduce fans to The Fantastic Four once again with a new movie set to premiere on May 2, 2025. The announcement of a new Fantastic Four movie came during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in which Kevin Feige explained that the Multiverse Saga will focus on different universes. However, things are already looking a bit rocky for the new film as Collider previously reported that Josh Friedman was brought in to do some re-writes on the script. The script was previously co-written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer before Friedman was hired to step in and make some changes.WandaVision's Matt Shakman is still named as director for the upcoming Fantastic Four. Details regarding the cast have yet to be released.

The new Mister Fantastic animated-style statue is available for pre-order with the sale price being $59.99 at the Diamond Select Toys website. The collectible is available to ship to the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EMEA, and Greater China. There is a limit of two pieces per purchase with shipments beginning in January 2024. Check out Collider's interview with The Fantastic Four director Shakman below: