Harmony Korine's filmography has been characterized by themes of found family, social alienation, and dysfunctional relationships. All three can be found in his 2007 film Mister Lonely, which follows a Michael Jackson impersonator (Diego Luna) who finds an antidote to his loneliness in a Scottish commune made up of fellow celebrity impersonators. The film is much less abrasive than some of Korine's most (in)famous films. It isn't the postmodern indictment of youthful hedonism that is Spring Breakers, nor is it as intentionally repulsive as Gummo or Trash Humpers. Instead, it focuses on what it's like to want to be someone else and not being comfortable in your own skin. The film also has a thread of exploring fate, as well as the ramifications of cults and of social conditioning. Many of the characters in Mister Lonely lack substantial development, but it's clear that this is intentional, as they are poor doppelgängers for the celebrities they idolize.

What Is 'Mister Lonely' About?

The film focuses on an unnamed Michael Jackson impersonator as he attempts to make a living on the streets of Paris. As a non-local, he finds the heat oppressive and the people less than friendly. In between street performances, he smokes cigarettes and counts his meager earnings. In contrast to the real-life MJ, our protagonist is meek and seems most himself when he is doing his act. He has the routine down to a science; every motion is fluid, and every moonwalk is impeccable. His friend and agent Renard (played by film director and critic Leos Carax) gets him gigs out of the blistering Parisian sun.

"Michael" does a performance for a group of elderly people at a nursing home in what proves to be simultaneously awkward and heartwarming, as the reactions from the crowd range from bewilderment to genuine amusement. Here is where "Michael" meets a Marilyn Monroe impersonator who immediately captures his attention. Upon finishing their performances, the two rendezvous at a nearby café where they drink red wine and share a little bit about themselves. This is followed by Marilyn asking Michael to go back with her to her commune of fellow impersonators. Michael is at first understandably hesitant, but seeing as he doesn't really like Paris and isn't having much luck as a street performer, he decides he'll join Marilyn on her island of misfit impersonators.

Mister Lonely also has a curious B-plot which at first seems out of place, but loosely ties to the A-plot thematically. This section of the plot focuses on a group of religious sisters led by Father Umbrillo (played by Werner Herzog). After an accident that results in one of the sisters falling out of an airplane and landing unscathed, the sisters and Father Umbrillo believe that they have been gifted with the power of flight by God Himself. They take it upon themselves to spread word of their miraculous abilities, though their mission ends both tragically and ironically.

'Mister Lonely' Doesn't Belittle Celebrity Impersonators, But Instead Admires Them

Despite being, on the surface, a quirky comedy about a commune of celebrity impersonators, Mister Lonely is nevertheless Korine's most sincere film to date. He clearly has a deep affinity for the oddballs and those whose identities seemingly go against society's idea of normalcy. Having developed the idea shortly after his 1999 film Julien Donkey-Boy, the film is more autobiographical than it may seem on the surface. Harmony Korine also lived in a small apartment in Paris a few years prior to the release of Mister Lonely, and has described this time in his life as being characterized by having no friends and taking so many drugs that his teeth began to fall out. According to Korine, during this time he saw a man dancing in the streets and made a mental note of it, resolving to turn it into a film once his drug-addled phase was behind him. Korine also spent time in a commune as a child, an experience which undoubtedly informed many of the related scenes in the film.

In the same interview, Korine expresses his fascination with the type of personality that lends itself to wanting to pursue a life of impersonation. The film's two primary characters are full of empathy and, as a result, stir a great deal of empathy within the viewer. Both Michael and Marilyn are clearly in a great deal of emotional turmoil, though they are constantly seeking to bring joy to others and to themselves. The unconventional way in which they have chosen to live their lives is seen as a testament to their creativity, and their devotion to accurately portraying the celebrities they inhabit is proof of their obsessive natures. The film highlights all the admirable qualities that come with being a celebrity impersonator, looking beyond the mere strangeness of it all.

'Mister Lonely' Is About the Dreams No One Understands

A theme of undying devotion is paramount in Mister Lonely. Be it emulating a celebrity so much so that you begin losing your own sense of personal identity, or a devotion to God that motivates a group of nuns to jump out of an airplane. The film both admires and questions this degree of devotion to anything or anyone, and has messages of radical self-acceptance and self-actualization. Mister Lonely acknowledges the need for community, but not at the expense of total loss of self. The fact that none of the characters' actual names are ever given highlights the film's preoccupation with preserving the purity of self, while also being open to unconventional ways of being.

At the same time, the characters have no concerns about the thoughts or opinions of the outside world and what it thinks of their lifestyle. The movie is thus ultimately a fable about living authentically and being healthily obsessed with what makes life worth living, something that drastically changes from person to person. Michael's journey as a character proves thematically resonant by the end, and proves that Harmony Korine is capable of telling stories that are more than mere exercises in shock art. The film undoubtedly veers into dark territory, but it's a life-affirming tale, and will likely make you realize that you have a lot more in common with street performers than you initially thought.

