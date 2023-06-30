Over the course of 33 years, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood redefined what children's television could accomplish. Largely thanks to the sobering, gentle, and genuine presence of titular host Fred Rogers, the long-running PBS program inspired countless children (and adults) to love themselves and be curious about the world. That being noted, the show would never have been possible without the help of countless supporting cast and crew members, many of whom were loyal to the program, but some worked sporadically on occasional episodes and segments. One guest director in the show's early years even went on to become a legendary filmmaker, in a genre on the complete opposite side of the spectrum from Mister Rogers.

In 1968, Fred Rogers and George A. Romero Were Unlikely Neighbors

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood was filmed at Pittsburgh's WQED Studio, one of the first public television stations in the country. With a background in education and ministry, the then-40-year-old Fred Rogers saw the untapped potential in harnessing television as a tool to teach the nation's youth. He thus developed his show with a preschool audience in mind, and the first episode aired on February 19th, 1968.

That very same year, another young Pittsburgh resident released his debut feature in a long, illustrious film career. George A. Romero was just 28 years old when he directed Night of the Living Dead. The seminal black-and-white horror flick practically reinvented the zombie subgenre, and Romero shot it at a cemetery in Evan's City, just thirty miles outside of Pittsburgh. Like Fred Rogers, Romero would stay in Pittsburgh for his entire creative career, making subsequent zombie classics Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead, along with other horror films like The Crazies, Martin, and Creepshow.

George A. Romero Got His Start on 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

The two creatives were working in the same city at the same time, but given their disparate content, it would seem unlikely that they would have any overlap. However, in Romero's early years, he was a hustling young filmmaker eager to work. And lo and behold, Pittsburgh had just become ground zero for an innovative new children's show that needed talented people behind the camera.

In his first paid gig, Romero thus directed several segments for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood in the late 60s to early 70s such as "Things With Wheels," "Things That Feel Soft," and "How Light Bulbs Are Manufactured." All these are tame sketches, endowed with nothing more or less than Mr. Rogers' expected exploratory approach towards ordinary things. Romero did, however, direct one segment that stands out from the others on the show, for there is something mildly uncanny about it, suggesting that the man behind the camera was a horror legend in the making.

It's a Frightening Day in the Neighborhood in This George A. Romero Segment

In 1971, during Mister Rogers' fourth season on-air, Mr. Rogers decided to take his audience with him for a trip to the hospital so that they could see him get his tonsils removed. Descriptively titled "Mister Rogers Gets a Tonsillectomy," the scene slowly tracks Fred's visit from the waiting area to the operating room, as doctors and nurses prep him for the procedure. With Fred's soothing voice narrating the entire sequence, it is clearly meant to show kids that hospitals, doctor's offices, and even surgeries are nothing to be afraid of.

Still, there is something offputting about the segment, and once we realize that a young George Romero directed it, it gets even creepier. Although made with innocent intentions, some of the shots are rather frightening. Romero endorses an uncomfortable number of point of view shots, as Fred, lying in a hospital bed, gazes up at masked nurses and doctors before and after his procedure. Then, as the hospital staff administers the anesthesia, we watch our beloved Mr. Rogers go unconscious with a gas mask and wires protruding from his mouth. All captured in the grainy, harsh light of a real 1970s hospital, the scene is unnerving. Even Mr. Rogers' reassuring narration cannot save it entirely. In fact, one could reasonably find Fred's nonchalant voiceover contributing to the segment's haunting atmosphere.

Romero Remembers 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' With Fondness and Fear

In a 2004 article for Diamond Dead, Romero opened up about his time working on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and specifically cited "Mister Rogers Gets a Tonsillectomy" as a memorable project. He called the segment his "first really big production"... and remember that this was after he had already made Night of the Living Dead, though that film was created on a shoestring budget. Moreover, Romero reminisces how the Mister Rogers' segment "was shot in a real, working hospital. I had to quickly, and quietly, use my pin-lights (the ones from the hardware store) to get exposure in the waiting room, in Fred’s bedroom, and in the O.R."

Overall, it sounds like a high-stakes, chaotic shoot, especially for a young director. Romero went on to say, "I still joke that 'Mr. Rogers Gets a Tonsillectomy' is the scariest film I’ve ever made." It is indeed funny to imagine the man who created so many brutal frightfests to deem his scariest work a short piece that he made for preschoolers, but after watching "Mister Rogers Gets a Tonsillectomy," one can kind of see where he was coming from. Nevertheless, Romero further explained, "What I really mean is that I was scared shitless while I was trying to pull it off." Understandably so. Romero was only 31 in 1971, and he was responsible for capturing Mr. Rogers' surgery in a quality manner that would not only resist frightening kids, but would make them understand it and feel safe while observing. Add in all the location changes within the hospital, and it becomes a daunting task for even the most experienced filmmaker.

"Mister Rogers Gets a Tonsillectomy" thus showcases Romero's early talent as a director, as well as subtly foreshadows his future in horror. Years later, he would still pay deference to Mr. Rogers for the opportunities the show provided him early on. Romero also reflected on how Fred Rogers appreciated his work beyond what he did for the Neighborhood. According to Romero, as cited by Mental Floss, Fred "loved" his movies and "was always a big supporter," specifically calling Dawn of the Dead "a lot of fun." While it might be hard to imagine the most wholesome man in television history going to the theater to watch Romero's gory filmography, the two were creative compatriots, and though their missions might have been different, they both became icons in their respective fields.