James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC Studios will stroll full force onto the comic book movie stage with Superman, which Gunn is writing & directing. But Clark Kent (David Corenswet) won't be the only hero on the block, as the Man of Steel will be joined by other heroes, including Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific. Image of Mister Terrific recently surfaced online, but before production, Gunn had posted a few images hinting at Holt's involvement in Chapter One of the new DC film universe, appropriately titled "Gods and Monsters". Holt not only possesses a unique set of abilities but ties to a number of superhero teams in the DC Universe, which makes him a character ripe with narrative potential.

Mister Terrific Is the Third Smartest Man in the World – and Has the Tech To Prove It

Created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake, Michael Holt discovered his immense intelligence at a very young age, as he was able to comprehend the inner workings of theoretical physics. From there, he amassed a staggering 14 P.H.D.s in subjects ranging from chemistry to physics, and even law - earning him the title of "the third-smartest man in the world". Holt also became an Olympic-level athlete and even founded his own company, which he sold to Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). But Holt's life was also marked by tragedy: he lost his older brother Jeffery when he was a child, and then his wife and unborn child to a car crash. A devastated Holt considered taking his own life until a chance encounter with Jim Corrigan - the spirit of vengeance known as the Spectre - led him to take a different path.

Corrigan told Holt about Terry Sloane, the Golden Age superhero known as Mister Terrific; like Holt, Sloane has a genius-level intellect, including a photographic memory that earned him the name "The Man of 1,000 Talents." Holt took up Sloane's mantle, but put his own modern-day twist on it: he has a mask comprised of nanites that can also project holograms, tap into communications systems, and makes him virtually invisible to all forms of electronic detection. Holt also possesses several "T-Spheres" that he uses for various purposes, both offensive and defensive. Holt even studied several forms of martial arts, meaning that he can hold his own in hand-to-hand combat.

Mister Terrific Is a Key Member of Multiple Superhero Teams, Including the Justice Society of America

Holt's biggest claim to fame was joining the modern-day version of the Justice Society of America, and eventually serving as its chairman when JSA members Hawkman and Sand came to blows over leadership. He'd form friendships with various members of the superhero community, including Black Lightning and Batman. The Dark Knight even recruited Holt as part of a team to stop the malevolent artificial intelligence Brother Eye in Infinite Crisis, as he was invisible to its scanners and could help disable it. Gunn including Mister Terrific in Superman seems to hint that a version of the Justice Society exists in this DC Universe; Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) is also a long-standing member of the JSA.

Mister Terrific has also been a member of other superhero teams, most notably The Terrifics. In the comic series launched by Jeff Lemire and Ivan Reis, Holt encounters three other superheroes: the shapeshifting Plastic Man, elemental master Metamorpho, and the Legion of Superheroes' Phantom Girl. Bound together by energy from the Dark Multiverse, the team decides to work together - investigating the multiverse. He also joined the government organization known as Checkmate, whose ranks include Amanda Waller. Once again, a link to both teams exists within DC Studios: Anthony Carrigan has been cast as Metamorpho in Superman, while Viola Davis is slated to reprise her role as Waller in a standalone series.

Mister Terrific’s Appeared in Other DC Media, Including ‘Arrow’ & 'Justice League Unlimited'

Superman isn't the first time Mister Terrific's been part of a DC Comics media project. He's appeared in multiple animated shows, most notably Justice League Unlimited's final season. Holt, voiced by Michael Beach, steps up to direct the League's missions when J'onn J'onzz (Carl Lumbly) departs the team. Terrific would also help the Justice League out in the animated movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, which serves as a continuation of the DC Animated Universe. The Injustice animated movie includes Holt in a major role, as opposed to the video game it's based on. When Superman establishes an authoritarian regime following the death of Lois Lane, Terrific enacts a plan to stop the Man of Steel - building a gateway into the multiverse and pulling forth an alternate version of Superman, as well as Lois, who was pregnant with their child.

DC fans might also recognize Mister Terrific from another popular television show, Arrow. This version of Mister Terrific is called Curtis Holt, and is portrayed by Echo Kellum; Curtis first enters the show when he starts working at Palmer Technologies under Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). Curtis would later take up the mantle of Mister Terrific and help Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) throughout the rest of the show's run, even participating in two of the Arrowverse's annual crossovers. No matter the medium, Mister Terrific is an amazing character and is bound to shine in Superman.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.