Hallmark+ audiences are about to say ho ho ho horror, thanks to today’s news that Mistletoe Murders has been renewed for a second season. Deadline made the announcement today, giving fans an incredibly early holiday present — and right on the cusp of spring! While plot details have yet to be revealed, we know that the second season will catch up with Sarah Drew’s (Grey’s Anatomy) unassuming shop owner, Emily Lane, as she presumably solves a new mystery. We can also expect to see an ensemble including Peter Mooney (Rookie Blue), Sierra Marilyn Riley, Kylee Evans (Good Witch), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) and Lara Amersey (Operation Nutcracker).

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the next set of episodes for Mistletoe Murders are expected to arrive later this year. While it might seem like the network is jumping the gun and hitting fans with the second season renewal a few months too early, it’s great that fans know that there will be more from the story after a gripping cliffhanger left viewers on edge following the Season 1 finale.

Last year, viewers were introduced to Emily (Drew), a young woman who has pursued her dreams of opening up a year-round Christmas-centered store. Aptly named Under the Mistletoe, the shop has everything that a Christmas-lover could want — even if it’s not December. While working in the shop, Emily also begins to investigate local murders that are happening in her tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove. Working as an interested citizen, Emily eventually crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney). As the season progresses, it becomes clear that Emily is harboring some secrets of her own, and by the finale, Detective Sam starts taking a harder look at his newfound friend.

Hallmark Execs Are Just As Excited About the Return of ‘Mistletoe Murders’ As We Are

In a statement paired with the Season 2 renewal announcement, Hallmark Media’s Senior Vice President of Programming, Samantha DiPippo said,

“We had searched for the right series to blend Christmas with mysteries — two genres our viewers love — and Mistletoe Murders cracked that case to perfection. The enthusiastic audience reaction made the decision to renew the series an easy one. After the jaw-dropping season finale that left fans asking, Who is Emily Lane?, we look forward to another riveting holiday in Fletcher’s Grove filled with mystery, romance and of course, Christmas.”

Aside from the wide window of the 2025 holiday season, Mistletoe Murders Season 2 has not set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.