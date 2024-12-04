It’s been over a month since the Hallmark+ drama Mistletoe Murders debuted on the streamer, and we’re already nearing its end. The premiere episode, “Poison in a Pear Tree – Part 1,” aired on October 31, and the season finale is set to arrive on December 5. In a recent chat with TV Insider, Sarah Drew, who stars as Emily in the series, expressed anticipation for fans to see the episode, which, according to her, features two “delicious” final scenes.

“The last two scenes of the final episode that aired this Thursday are so delicious in every way and take a bunch of twists and turns, and you feel good, you feel intrigued, and you’re wondering, and you’re questioning. It’s making you feel all the feels, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Drew also called the final two episodes, “Death of a Humbug: Part 1 & 2,” her favorite “of the whole season,” adding that there will “100 percent” be an “epic” cliffhanger in the final chapter. The actress didn't stop there but further teased of her character and Sam (Peter Mooney): “You wanna see this last episode. It’s a beautiful dynamic. All I have to say [is], talk about a slow burn.”

What’s ‘Mistletoe Murders’ About?

Comprising six episodes, Mistletoe Murders follows Emily Lane, a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past. For those looking forward to the final episode arriving tomorrow, it’s teased as such:

“As Christmas draws closer, Emily continues to solve the scavenger hunt while also tracking a killer; Violet plans a surprise for Sam; Emily's mysterious past complicates her future.”

Meanwhile, the official logline for the Hallmark+ series reads:

“When local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life. She crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner, who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye.”

The Mistletoe Murders season finale premieres on Thursday, December 5, on Hallmark+. Check out the season's sneak peek above.