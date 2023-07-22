The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's performance as Brooke in the film "Mistress America" is her best to date, showcasing her ability to infuse the character with charisma and make the audience sympathize with her flaws.

Brooke is a walking contradiction, exhibiting self-centered and narcissistic tendencies while also being vulnerable and in need of validation. Gerwig portrays this complexity with nuance and authenticity.

The relationship between Brooke and Tracy is the heart of the film, with both characters using each other in different ways. Gerwig's performance elevates this complex female friendship and adds depth to the story.

In addition to being an incredible director (hello, Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie!), Greta Gerwig is a phenomenal actress, with some of her best work stemming from collaborations with her partner Noah Baumbach, including Frances Ha (for which Gerwig was nominated for a Golden Globe) and the recent White Noise. However, their best team-up — and Gerwig’s best performance to date — comes in the form of a slightly lesser-known movie: 2015’s Mistress America.

The film’s plot is relatively straightforward: Tracy (Lola Kirke), a lonely college freshman new to New York, gets taken under the wing of her soon-to-be stepsister Brooke (Gerwig). The character of Brooke is deceptively just as simple. She’s an irresponsible free spirit whose only real job seems to be talking about all the things she intends to do instead of actually doing them. But Gerwig pulls off something impressive with the role, infusing her with so much charisma that, much like the character of Tracy, we as an audience are tempted to disregard all of her faults and facades in favor of being sucked into her orbit. Not only that, but we ultimately even sympathize with and root for her despite the fact she's almost always directly responsible for her own downfall.

Greta Gerwig’s 'Mistress America' Character Is a Walking Contradiction

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Right from the start, it’s clear that Brooke is self-centered and exhibits narcissistic tendencies. She constantly talks about herself and seems to ignore what Tracy is saying the majority of the time. Most of their conversations are essentially Brooke monologuing her train of thought while Tracy acts as an attentive audience member. But this is how they both seem to like it. The things Brooke says are endlessly interesting and clever to Tracy, and the fact she gets to be a witness to them feels like an honor. On the rare occasion Brooke does recognize Tracy and give her a scrap of attention — even by saying something as simple as “I’m glad you came” — Tracy is shocked and fueled by it. Tracy logically knows that the things Brooke says aren’t groundbreaking or necessarily even correct, but she’s mesmerized by the assured and eloquent way she says them, and she’s content to soak it in.

RELATED: Greta Gerwig Revived 1950s Techniques to Create the World of ‘Barbie’

The moment Tracy doesn’t adhere to their unspoken social pattern, however, Brooke is bothered — something Gerwig portrays with nuance and authenticity. When Tracy writes down an independent observation she has, Brooke is quick to chime in that she has one, too, baiting Tracy to ask her to elaborate with a few expectant microexpressions. When Tracy doesn’t ask for additional details, Brooke tries to play it off like she wasn’t going to tell her anyway, casually stating that she’s saving the observation in case she wants to use it for something later. In this small moment, Gerwig manages to convey that Brooke needs people hanging on her every word, begging for more information. When this doesn’t happen, she gets frazzled, though she takes care not to let it show on the outside. Gerwig is able to display Brooke's masks in a skillfully subtle way.

The way Brooke reacts to criticism further solidifies her need for praise and validation. After Brooke tells Tracy a vague, nonsensical idea she has for a television show (called Mistress America — very meta), Tracy lightly teases her about the title. Though the conversation is light and casual up to this point, a small but distinct flip is switched in Brooke after this comment. Brooke defensively tells Tracy that she doesn’t have the details ironed out. Not wanting to be shunned by or offensive to someone she deems the epitome of cool, Tracy quickly disclaims that she doesn’t know anything, which puts Brooke at ease again. Though Brooke projects a confident front, she’s self-conscious about her intelligence and abilities, needing to be the smartest person in the room. Later, Tracy even claims she thought it was impossible to hurt Brooke’s feelings, to which Brooke replies that she’s the most sensitive person.

Greta Gerwig Showcases the Curse of the Magnetic Personality in 'Mistress America'

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Brooke often makes grand but substanceless proclamations and pathologically stretches the truth. She is as ambitious as she is unreliable, as determined as she is scatterbrained. “What are you selling?” someone asks her at one point, to which Brooke replies, “So many things.” She’s reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz — Brooke is an excellent talker who’s skilled at making nice-sounding promises, but behind the curtain, there’s nothing concrete going on. She struggles to commit or focus, constantly pitching half-baked ideas. Brooke talks about her former friend Mamie-Claire (Heather Lind) stealing an idea for a t-shirt line she later sold for good money, but it’s later revealed that Mamie-Claire tried to include her but that Brooke never showed up to the business meetings.

The reasoning behind this, though, is somewhat tragic, and Gerwig does a nice job of making the audience feel for her despite her immense position of privilege, showcasing the dark side of popularity coming naturally. Brooke has a hard time making genuine connections or following through with things simply because she’s never had to learn how to before. When confronted by someone she bullied in high school, she’s genuinely confused by why the woman is still mad at her. She didn’t try to be popular, she insists — people always just wanted to be her friend. She’s so often had things handed to her that when she does want to achieve something on her own terms, she doesn’t have the tools to go about it, and the ease with which she’s moved through life presents other challenges when it comes to relationships and work ethic. After getting dumped by a boyfriend who was supposed to invest in her restaurant, she laments that she is “going to be worse off now than [she] was before [she] started trying to achieve stuff.”

Brooke has no real skills except to inspire other people, and that, Tracy admits, is a lonely business. She has a charismatic quality money can’t buy and that can’t be taught, but she’s relied on it alone for so long that it’s turned out to be as much of a curse as a blessing. The main business Brooke pitches throughout the film is for a restaurant/community center/store/barbershop. Though it’s a terrible idea, the reason she wants to start it is genuine and touching: She wants people to have a place that feels like home. When her ex Dylan (Michael Chernus) offers her money not to take on the project — to bail herself out instead — we know it’s the most logical and smart decision, but we’re as disappointed and hurt as Brooke is.

Though we don’t get a ton of information about Brooke’s family, we do know that her mother died and her father got deep into Catholicism after she got sick, both of which clearly impacted her greatly. The one conversation we do get with her father reveals a lot, as she begs him not to call off the wedding to Tracy’s mother. “Don’t just bail,” she pleads. “That’s what the Cardinals always do.” This tiny moment reveals so much about Brooke’s upbringing and her true self — on some level, she knows she’s following in her father’s footsteps by being flaky, and she doesn’t like that about herself. The tragedy is that she doesn’t know how to change and is usually too delusional to admit anything is wrong. The even sadder part is that everyone is so magnetized by her nobody will give her a reality check, either. “It was too much fun to agree with her,” Tracy admits at one point, confessing that she was too in love with Brooke to recognize the painful truth. Brooke can help everyone else find her purpose but is utterly lost herself, and Gerwig fully sinks her teeth into this tricky contradiction — and makes it look easy.

'Mistress America’s Messy Mentorship Sets It Apart

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

The relationship between Brooke and Tracy is the core of the film, and their unique dynamic elevates the story. On the surface, Brooke can read as a manic pixie dream girl of sorts — a trope that becomes infinitely more interesting and subversive when told through the lens of this complex female friendship. Though there is genuine love and affection at the root of Brooke and Tracy’s relationship, they each use each other in different ways.

Brooke uses Tracy to feel special, enjoying the power and influence she has over her. Tracy aims to please Brooke to a toxic extent. When Brooke is short with Tracy one morning while on the phone with her boyfriend, Tracy immediately needs confirmation that Brooke isn’t mad at her. “You make me feel really smart,” Brooke happily tells Tracy at another point. It’s safe to say this is because of the way Tracy is always telling her things like “I think you can do anything,” but also because Tracy is new to the area and adulthood in general. Brooke misses her youth, too, and being around Tracy allows her to be around her college friends as well, letting her pretend she’s in her late teens again. When someone makes a comment about their age difference, Brooke is quick to point out that they’re contemporaries. Being around Tracy is a win-win: She can feel both superior to her and young again.

But Tracy uses Brooke in return as both a guide and a muse. At the beginning of the movie, Tracy is feeling out of her element: eating alone in the dining hall, having unproductive conversations with counselors, and being confused at how her classmates seem to inherently know things about college and New York. When she meets Brooke, however, she not only gains this knowledge but surpasses that of her peers. Brooke makes her feel special by simply paying attention to her. Though Tracy realistically knows Brooke is not always telling the truth, she likes how Brooke makes her feel: mature, intelligent, and a little pretentious. It’s similar to how she wants to join a literary society full of “self-elected douchebags” — not only does she want to be around them, but she aspires to be one of them. She wants it so much that she eventually uses Brooke as a means to an end, writing an accurate yet unflattering short story based on Brooke. She leeches off Brooke’s life, personality, and material for her own gain, and while she doesn’t have malicious intent, it’s an ethically grey area.

To make things more tragic, it’s revealed that Brooke would often privately tell her dad how smart and interesting she finds Tracy. She remembers small details and comments Tracy would make, proving that she has been listening to her the whole time they’ve hung out despite not showing it. She even bought and kept the anthology with the hurtful story Tracy wrote about her. Brooke puts on an aloof facade, but she does care deep down — she just has no idea how to show it. Her magnetic personality made it so she’s never had to learn.

'Mistress America' is Greta Gerwig’s Best Performance

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Greta Gerwig is a powerhouse both behind the camera and in front of it, and she gives her best performance to date in Mistress America. Brooke is a difficult role full of layers and contradictions, but the character’s success hinges on her actress being able to make her feel breezy and effortless. Gerwig is more than up for the challenge, playing Brooke with a vulnerable, enigmatic charm that makes her feel somehow both aspirational and like a cautionary tale. The richness of her character strengthens the richness of the central dynamic between Brooke and Tracy and, therefore, the film as a whole. Brooke is the kind of meaty role Gerwig not only deserves but manages to elevate with her talent and keen understanding of character.