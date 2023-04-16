Animated villains are often depicted as evil, heartless, and purely malicious characters. Often, the antagonist is portrayed without any clear motivation beyond their wickedness. However, there are some animated villains who have been utterly misunderstood, even when they have complex backstories and motivations that make them more than just one-dimensional baddies. These villains had their own motivations, fears, and desires that drove their actions, even if they were perceived as evil.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best animated villains who were misunderstood. From Gru in Despicable Me to Syndrome in The Incredibles, these characters will make you question what it truly means to be a villain. Let's explore the intricacies of their characters and why they deserve a second look.

10 Syndrome - The Incredibles (2004)

Syndrome was once a fan of Mr. Incredible, but after being rejected as a sidekick, he becomes a villain. He believes that everyone should have access to superpowers, not just the genetically gifted, and wants to level the playing field.

The Incredibles is a Pixar animated movie that follows the Parr family, who live ordinary lives but secretly have superpowers. The father, Mr. Incredible, feels unfulfilled with his mundane life and jumps at the chance to return to heroism. With the help of his wife Elastigirl and their children, they confront Syndrome, a former fanboy turned villain, who aims to destroy all superheroes. The film combines humor, action, and emotional depth to create an enjoyable adventure for all ages.

9 Megamind - Megamind (2010)

Megamind is a supervillain who is misunderstood because he was created for the sole purpose of being evil. However, he eventually realizes that he can be a hero and turns his life around.

Megamind is a DreamWorks animated movie that tells the story of a supervillain who inadvertently defeats his longtime rival, Metro Man. After realizing that his life's purpose was centered around defeating Metro Man, Megamind creates a new hero to fight against but discovers that being a hero might be his true destiny. Alongside his love interest Roxanne and trusty sidekick Minion, Megamind must battle the new threat he's unleashed and save the city he once sought to conquer. The film blends humor and heart to deliver a refreshing take on the superhero genre.

8 Hades - Hercules (1997)

Hades is often portrayed as the bad guy, but he is actually just trying to regain his place in the pantheon of Greek gods. He is also jealous of his brother Zeus, who has more power and influence.

The 1997 Disney animated musical film, Hercules, takes inspiration from Greek mythology. It centers around the character of Hercules, who is born a god but loses his immortality as a baby. To regain his godhood, he must demonstrate his heroism by defeating monsters and thwarting Hades' plans to conquer Mount Olympus. The movie features Hercules' mentor, Philoctetes, and his love interest, Megara, as they work together to help Hercules on his journey. Hercules is a visually stunning and fun-filled retelling of a classic myth that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

7 Gru - Despicable Me (2010)

Gru is a villain who steals the moon, but he is also a loving father figure to his three adopted daughters. He ultimately learns the value of family and turns away from his evil ways.

Despicable Me is an animated movie produced by Illumination Entertainment about a supervillain named Gru, who adopts three orphaned girls as part of a scheme to steal the moon. However, his plan takes a backseat as he develops a soft spot for the girls and learns the value of kindness and love. The movie features a cast of colorful characters, including Gru's comical minions and his nemesis Vector. Despicable Me is a delightful and heartwarming tale that is perfect for all ages.

6 Lotso - Toy Story 3 (2010)

Lotso is the villain of Toy Story 3, but his backstory reveals that he was once a beloved toy who was lost and replaced. He became bitter and angry, leading him to become the tyrant he is in the movie.

Toy Story 3 is a computer-animated movie by Pixar Animation Studios that sees Woody, Buzz, and their toy friends accidentally end up in a daycare center as their owner Andy prepares to leave for college. They face challenges including an oppressive teddy bear named Lotso. The film explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and moving on as Andy grows up. Toy Story 3 is an emotional and thrilling conclusion to the beloved franchise.

5 Doctor Facilier - The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Doctor Facilier is a voodoo practitioner who makes deals with people in exchange for their souls. However, he is driven by a need to please his "friends on the other side" who demand results from him.

The Princess and the Frog is a 2009 American animated musical film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It follows Tiana, a hardworking waitress with a dream of opening her own restaurant. After kissing a prince-turned-frog, Tiana herself becomes a frog and embarks on a mystical adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. The movie explores themes of love, determination, and the consequences of voodoo. Praised for its animation, music, and story, "The Princess and the Frog" is a beloved addition to the Disney animated film collection.

4 Tai Lung - Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Tai Lung is a villain who seeks to prove himself as the true Dragon Warrior, but is ultimately defeated by Po. He is misunderstood because he was denied the opportunity to become the Dragon Warrior, despite his immense talent and potential.

The 2008 American animated film Kung Fu Panda, produced by DreamWorks Animation, centers around Po, a bumbling panda who is unexpectedly chosen to become the Dragon Warrior in order to defeat the villainous Tai Lung. The film explores themes of self-discovery, perseverance, and the significance of hard work. Known for its impressive animation and humor, "Kung Fu Panda" was a commercial triumph, leading to several sequels and spin-offs.

3 Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz - Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015)

Dr. Doofenshmirtz is a recurring villain who creates elaborate schemes to take over the tri-state area. However, it's suggested that his villainy is primarily driven by a desire for attention and recognition, as he feels overshadowed by his successful and charismatic brother.

Phineas and Ferb is an animated series that follows the adventures of two stepbrothers, Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, as they embark on a series of creative and zany adventures during their summer vacation. With the help of their friends, including Perry the Platypus, a secret agent in disguise, they build elaborate inventions, explore new dimensions, and even save the world on occasion. The show is known for its witty humor, catchy music, and imaginative storylines that appeal to audiences of all ages.

2 Prince Zuko - Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Prince Zuko is a conflicted character who initially serves as the main antagonist of the series. However, his actions are driven by a desire to regain his honor and prove his worth to his father, who banished him from his homeland. Eventually, he becomes an ally to the main characters and helps defeat the true villain.

In the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, a young boy named Aang, the last living Airbender and the Avatar, must master all four elements in order to free the world from the rule of the Fire Nation. He sets out on a quest with his friends Katara, Sokka, and later Toph and Zuko to vanquish the Fire Nation's Fire Lord Ozai and bring about world peace.

1 The Beast - Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The Beast is initially presented as a cruel and temperamental monster who imprisons Belle in his castle. However, it's suggested that his behavior is driven by his fear of being rejected for his appearance and his belief that he is unlovable. As the story progresses, he learns to overcome his fears and become a better person.

In Beauty and the Beast, Belle trades her life for her father's in the Beast's castle. Despite the Beast's frightening appearance, Belle befriends the castle's enchanted staff and begins to see beyond the Beast's exterior. As the two grow closer, a spell cast on the Beast and his servants must be broken before time runs out. This classic Disney tale teaches the lesson that true beauty lies within and that love can conquer all.

