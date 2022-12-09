From co-creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble (who is also the showrunner), the second season of the HBO Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls continues to follow Essex College roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), as they try to figure out what’s next, from their classes and in their romantic lives. With issues ranging from how to stay at school without a scholarship, to figuring out who you are beyond being on a sports team, to starting a rival campus magazine, to openly exploring your own sexuality, no matter how serious the problem or wild the party, this group of friends is always there for each other.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Mitchell Slaggert (who plays Essex newcomer Jackson, the hot neighbor that catches Kimberly’s eye) talked about having been a fan of the show before joining the cast for Season 2, how his character evolved, being able to identify with who Jackson is, what it was like to work with this ensemble, why Jackson is drawn to Kimberly, and getting hit with a curveball, in regard to their relationship, by the end of the season.

Collider: First off, I have to say that I love this show, and it always makes me laugh in ways that are always unexpected, so I very much appreciate that.

MITCHELL SLAGGERT: I’m also a big fan. When I first started watching it, I was like, “Is this one of those shows that’s tailored towards a high school audience?” And then, I was like, “Oh, this is absolutely not. This is actually funny.” I personally think that the Season 2 writing is hilarious. They’re getting better as they go, which is exciting.

Jackson is a character that you can’t go into halfway.

SLAGGERT: No.

How was he described to you, as a character? In the earliest days, did you have a sense of who he would be, or did some of that evolve over time?

SLAGGERT: It definitely evolved because, when I auditioned to get Jackson, he was written as a completely different character, and then somewhere along the way that changed. And then, when they met me, they changed it again. They made it more fitting for me, which I happily went with. When I first got the audition, Jackson was a frat guy. The good thing about it was that I was able to bring a lot of myself to this role, which was really easy to step into. I have a lot of fantastic life experience that I could draw from.

Once this character started to come together more, was he someone that, from that moment, you just knew who he was, or did he still take a little bit of time to figure out? Were you still figuring him out, throughout the season?

SLAGGERT: I immediately put my finger on it because he was a new guy, and I was a new guy. He doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. He’s a guy from Kansas that more than likely drove a truck and grew up on a corn farm, or something like that. He’s no stranger to work. I didn’t grow up on a farm, but I grew up always working for my dad, so I’m no stranger to work. My hands are actually all beat up right now because I’ve been building my house. I’m digging in a trench, and I had to have coffee, so that I didn’t fall asleep [before doing this interview].

What was it like to join this show? When you start a show in the second season with a cast that’s already bonded, and this cast seems like it’s really bonded, were you nervous at all? Are you someone who always gets nervous? Does that kind of thing not make you nervous? What was it like to walk onto the set?

SLAGGERT: I’m very fortunate, in the sense where I’m adaptable, and I just get along with everybody. I’ve been in that situation more than once. I just walked in and was being my merry self. I think they caught onto that energy like, “Okay, this guy is just a nice dude.” They all had their inside jokes and their quirks, but they realized I was a little weird too, so they were like, “We can hang out with this guy.”

How did your last day on set compare to those early days? Did you feel like you ended the season with a better sense of who the character is?

SLAGGERT: Yeah. When I first started, I stepped into the character and was drawing a lot from personal experiences. And then, as I progressed and went deeper into it, Justin and everybody were able to get to know me better. I don’t wanna say they tailored it around me, but they did some things that I could easily relate to. I was very lucky and fortunate to have that. And then, leaving the show, we were a fine tune machine. We had been working so well that all the gears were oiled, and we were just moving right along. We had it figured out. Along with getting to know everyone, and how everyone works and their personalities, it definitely was a lot easier as it progressed.

I find it interesting that when the Marine Corps didn’t work out for you, you ended up on this career path, from modeling to acting, which are such different sides of things. And then, you stepped back from acting for a bit to do some acting training. When and how did you realize that it was something you were actually serious about and that doing the training and the work was also important to you?

SLAGGERT: I was 16 and in high school, and I would get up at 4am to go train with one of my mentors, who’s an old special forces Marine guy. If I was gonna go to war, I was not gonna half-ass that. I never half-ass anything that I do. I started landing these roles, and then I landed a box office film, that I didn’t even know was a box office film, and I didn’t wanna be known as just the model turned actor who’s got no chops. I wanted people to be like, “Dude, this guy is good for this line of work. You can trust him and put anything in front of him, and he’ll take care of it.” It also helped to have that military mindset. I get very focused on things, and I’m just gonna get it done, do it right, and overkill it.

What did you most enjoy about working with this cast, especially these four young women? They all have very different backgrounds and very different personalities, which is why I love watching them together. What was it like to work with them and find your place in that energy?

SLAGGERT: You just hit the nail on the head, each one is so different and unique in their own way. When we all got together, it was a very funny conversation, where I would just get spun off [on] different tangents. It was just endlessly entertaining. There was always something to laugh about.

Jackson interacts with all four of the girls, but he seems to have a pretty easy rapport with Kimberly. What do you think it is about Kimberly? What does he think of her? What is it that makes them the ones that gravitate to each other?

SLAGGERT: I feel as though he can sense her good heart. He can see her awe, and he likes the fact that she’s a nice person, and she means well. He can learn from her. They have similar interests. And the fact that she’s a quirky character also intrigues him, in the sense that there’s something that he just can’t put his finger, and he likes that.

There’s the whole running joke about your character’s rather loud sex life, which is quite funny. What do you think it is about him that really allows him to seemingly not be self-conscious about that or embarrassed by it, in any way?

SLAGGERT: He’s just unapologetically himself. He’s like, “Hey, sorry, I know I’m not perfect, but if I can help out with my flaws, just lemme know.”

Who has to make all of those sounds? Do you have to do that on set?

SLAGGERT: Yeah. Sometimes they’re on set, sometimes they’re in a booth, and they’re like, “Go louder. Do it as loud as you can.” You’re like, “This is too loud. This doesn’t feel natural.” But then, it’s really funny.

What can you tease about what’s still to come for Jackson and Kimberly? Is he a relationship guy? Does he just want to have fun while he’s in college?

SLAGGERT: I feel like Jackson is an open book. He doesn’t really look for things, but things just randomly stumble into his lap, and he keeps walking through these doors that get opened. He goes with the flow. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t work he just resets and tries again. With him and Kimberly, it’s definitely a very interesting dynamic, the way they interact with each other. I will say, though, that you get hit with a curveball.

