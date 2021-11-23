The physical release even comes with "Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter."

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, the surprise animated hit that was released on Netflix in April of this year, is finally coming home on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 14th. The movie follows the titular family on a road trip across the country organized by father Rick as a way to reconnect with his phone-addicted household. Unfortunately, a robot uprising also happens right in the middle of things, but it turns out that might be just what the Mitchells need to bond.

The film is written and directed by the duo of Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe (both from Gravity Falls) and stars the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live), Danny McBride (Pineapple Express), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show), and Olivia Colman (The Crown). The film is also produced by Oscar-winning duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) alongside Kurt Albrecht.

The physica release of the film comes with a plethora of bonus materials to excite fans. The bonus materials on the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital versions of the film include:

Katie's Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders: Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell’s filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made. Katie-Vision! Dumb Robots Trailer The Original “Mitchells” Story Pitch The Furby Scene - How? Why? PAL's World

Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell’s filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made. The Mitchells Vs. The Machines : Or How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie: Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an every day, epic, world-saving family!

Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an every day, epic, world-saving family! How To Make Sock Puppets: Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film!

Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film! How To Make Katie Face Cupcakes: Enjoy making cupcakes only a mother could love.

Additionally, the Blu-ray edition of the film has some exclusive bonus material:

Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter: Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case.

Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case. Katie’s Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut! Prepare to witness Katie's director’s cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.

Prepare to witness Katie's director’s cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes. 8 Bonus Scenes: Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes.

Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes. Filmmakers’ commentary

The Mitchells vs. The Machines can be purchased on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on December 14.

‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Video Reveals How the Evil Furby Scene Was Made "Let the dark harvest begin!"

