Netflix has released a new featurette covering how one of the best scenes from The Mitchells vs. the Machines was created, with director Mike Rianda and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller diving deep into the story behind the Furby attack at the mall.

It’s one of the most inspired sequences in a movie that’s incredibly imaginative and original to begin with. The scene only gets better with the knowledge that it all stemmed from Rianda’s childhood fear of the Furby he locked in his closet that would haunt him by continuing to talk from the shadows.

Overcoming childhood trauma through a standout set piece in one the year’s best films so far is certainly one way of dealing with your past. The video is a hilarious insight into how the scene came together as Rianda, Lord and Miller openly admit that much of it doesn’t make a great deal of sense, but they were committed to making it work within the context of the story. It’s impressive to discover how even the smallest details were accomplished, from getting a professional choir to sing the Furby song right down to how it informs the third act as the titular family learns to work together as a cohesive unit.

The 93rd Academy Awards may have only been two weeks ago, but The Mitchells vs. the Machines already has to be considered a front-runner to scoop next year’s Best Animated Feature trophy, and the acclaimed family film has been Netflix’s gain after Sony opted to sell off the distribution rights to the streamer for the princely sum of $110 million, renaming it from Connected to Rianda and co-writer Jeff Rowe’s preferred original title in the process.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines stars Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennet, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlene Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien and Rianda himself pulling double duty as Aaron Mitchell and the world’s largest Furby.

For more on the movie, be sure to check out our extensive interview with Lord, Miller and Rianda detailing how the concept grew from the seed of an idea into a hit movie, and you can watch the brand new The Mitchells vs. the Machines featurette below.

