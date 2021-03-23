Netflix has announced the release date for The Mitchells vs. The Machines, the latest animated film produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The Mitchells vs. the Machines, directed by Mike Rianda of Gravity Falls, will be coming out on April 30. In addition to revealing the release date, Netflix also announced even more of the film’s voice cast on Twitter.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines will follow the titular family on a road trip put together by father Rick (Danny McBride) as a way to reconnect with his phone-addicted household, especially his daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson), who’s leaving home for film school. Unfortunately, there’s also a robot uprising on their way, the perfect setting to discuss how technology can both help us build relations and be an enemy to human life.

The new names announced for the voice cast confirmed by Netflix are Fred Armisen (Big Mouth), Beck Bennett (DuckTales), Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi (Steven Universe, We Bare Bears), Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Griffin McElroy.

In addition to the newly announced members of the voice cast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines will also include Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and Blake Griffin. Since the first clip of The Mitchells vs. The Machines was released, it was clear that this would be another must-see film from Lord and Miller, mixing 3D and 2D techniques to create a unique style of animation. Previously known as Connected, The Mitchells vs. The Machines was acquired by Netflix last January.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines will hit Netflix on April 30.

