The Big Picture Florence Hunt from Bridgerton joins Mix Tape with Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer for a nostalgic romance story with a banging soundtrack.

Mix Tape, adapted by Jo Spain and directed by Lucy Gaffy, takes viewers back to first love through the power of song and friendship.

Hunt, Sturgess, and Palmer, along with an ensemble cast, aim to deliver a timeless and heartwarming experience in Mix Tape.

While Bridgerton is still dominating the TV conversation following its return to Netflix on June 13, one of the show's stars has officially signed on for her next project. A new report from Variety revealed that Florence Hunt, who has played the young Hyacinth Bridgerton in 24 episodes of the steamy coming-of-age Netflix drama Bridgerton, has joined the cast of Mix Tape. Following suit behind Hunt is Jim Sturgess, best known for his roles in Cloud Atlas and Across the Universe, along with Teresa Palmer, who is known for her performance opposite Nicholas Hoult and John Malkovich in Warm Bodies. Filming for the project recently wrapped in Sydney, and has now moved to Dublin for Phase 2 of production.

Irish writer Jo Spain, best known for her work as a scribe on Taken Down and The Sandition, will adapt the series based on the novel by Jane Sanderson. Australia's own Lucy Gaffy will helm the show after previously working on Totally Completely Fine, and making her feature debut with Here Out West in 2022. Producers on the project say Mix Tape aims to take viewers back in time to experience the unforgettable feeling of first love while also telling a classic romance story in front of a "banging nostalgic soundtrack." Both Palmer and Hunt will play different-aged versions of Alison, while Sturgess and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith will play versions of Daniel, two friends who no longer live close together but rekindle their friendship through the power of song. Other cast members include Mark O'Halloran, Helen Behan, Conor Sánchez, Jonathan Harden, Siobhan O'Kelly, Alexis Rodney, and Sara Soulié.

Where Else Have I Seen the ‘Mix Tape’ Cast?

Close

Outside of Bridgerton, it's possible you haven't seen Hunt anywhere. She turned 17 earlier this year and has only starred in one other project in her acting career, which was two episodes of Cursed in 2022. As for Sturgess, he most recently appeared in Alone Together with Katie Holmes and the drama thriller The Other Me, which is currently streaming on Roku and Tubi. Palmer's career spans back nearly 20 years after making her feature debut in Wolf Creek in 2005, and has continued well into 2024 with her most recently playing Iggy Starr in The Fall Guy, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Mix Tape is currently in production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Hunt in Bridgerton, now streaming on Netflix.

