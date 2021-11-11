After many years of countless productions set in the 80s, Netflix is slowly moving on to the next decade – and their upcoming holiday comedy might make you feel a bit old. Mixtape is set in late 1999 and follows a young girl trying to retrieve songs her late parents recorded on a cassette tape. The movie premieres next month.

The trailer reveals a coming-of-age, end-of-the-year adventure that sees a fun banter between the star Gemma Brooke Allen and Modern Family alum Julie Bowen, who plays her grandmother. Get ready to see Walkmen, cassette tapes, landlines, dial-up Internet, and, of course, the whole concept of a mixtape and what they represent. Take notes, Gen-Z!

The story has a Cameron Crowe vibe in the sense that music dictates some beats of the story, and it connects Allen's character with her dead parents. The director, Valerie Weiss, is helming a feature film after a long stint on TV, during which she directed episodes of Outer Banks, Suits, Chicago Med, The Resident, and Why Women Kill. The screenplay is by Stacey Menear, who’s doing a genre switch after writing 2016’s horror film The Boy.

Aside from Allen and Bowen, the cast also features Audrey Hsieh, Olga Petsa, Jackson Rathbone, and Nick Thune. Mixtape is produced by two-time Academy Award Nominee Gil Netter (Life of Pi, Just Mercy) and Jim Wedaa (Mission to Mars, Unstoppable).

Netflix premieres Mixtape on December 3. You can watch the trailer here:

Check out the official synopsis and poster below:

On the eve of Y2k, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape. Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Olga Petsa); and Anti (Nick Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who’s the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.

