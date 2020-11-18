You'll get Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Packs 1 and 2, and the Aftermath DLC all in this new all-in-one ultimate edition.

If you pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, today's the big day for you! NetherRealm Studios' latest ultra-gory fighting game is now available for gamers all around the world to enjoy as of this very writing. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate provides immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion upon purchase. But wait, there's more! Kombat Pack 2, featuring new playable fighters Rain, Mileena and Rambo, also arrives today. And if you already pre-ordered, you'll also get the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and “Blood Kode” Skarlet. That's a bloody good amount of stuff!

Now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia, Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 or Xbox One can also access free upgrades to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions of their game at no additional cost. This upgrade aims to deliver 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can also add to their experience by picking up the Kombat Pack 2 now for $14.99 (SRP), Kombat Pack 1 for $19.99 (SRP) and/or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $39.99 (SRP). Of course you can get all this together by picking up the Ultimate edition today.

Image via NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Games

