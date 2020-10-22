‘MK11 Ultimate’: It’s Rambo vs. Terminator (and Everyone Else) in a Brutal New Trailer

You aren’t hunting Rambo… He’s hunting you.

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate gameplay trailer showcasing the franchise debut of Rambo, featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone. As you can see in the NSFW trailer above, Rambo’s introduction to the already brutal game only adds to the savagery. Bringing an arsenal of weapons into the arena, plus traps and military grade munitions, Sly’s famous film character is a force to reckon with, even for Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Terminator. More details from today’s press release follow below:

John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets. As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way.

Rambo, licensed by STUDIOCANAL, joins the roster as a new playable fighter on November 17th as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 and will include character skin variants inspired by the “First Blood,” “Rambo: First Blood Part II” and “Rambo III” films.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate preorders are available now for $59.99 (SRP), providing immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion upon purchase.

Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can upgrade their experience by preordering Kombat Pack 2 now for $14.99 (SRP). Current Mortal Kombat 11 owners can also purchase Kombat Pack 1 for $19.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $39.99 (SRP).

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 preorders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and “Blood Kode” Skarlet.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate offers the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters Rain, Mileena and Rambo, along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release globally beginning November 17th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 or Xbox One can access free upgrades to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions of their game at no additional cost, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

