Representation is at its peak on screen, and the upcoming show Mo is no exception. The brainchild of comedians Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show portrays the title character navigating through his hurdles as he tries to make ends meet, and at the same time, living as a refugee in the U.S. without proper citizenship. On top of all of that, he bears the responsibility of maintaining relationships with his dynamic family and his girlfriend. Tackling the issues of race, identity, and the quintessential American dream, Mo’s comedic elements will have you laughing, but its dramatic plotline will get you crying.

Produced by the folks at A24, who are also behind the American Muslim comedy-drama Ramy, Amer and Youssef spearhead the project as both executive producers and writers of the series. Joining the team of executive producers includes Ravi Nandan, Harris Danow, Hallie Sekoff, and Luvh Rakhe. Directing the show is Solvan “Slick” Naim, the same guy behind shows like It’s Bruno and Snowfall. Despite Amer and Youssef’s strong comedic background, Mo promises a television show presented with “short film vibes”, with a particular cinematic styling to certain episodes. Exploring different genres, aesthetics, and plot dynamics, the series depicts what it’s like juggling different cultures in a foreign country, while still being able to exchange a couple of laughs.

Here's the official synopsis for Mo:

"Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks."

Is Mo Streaming Online?

Absolutely. You can catch the first season of Mo on Netflix. The series is set to release eight half-hour episodes.

When Does Mo Premiere?

The first season of Mo is now streaming on Netflix, as of August 24, 2022. True to Netflix fashion, all eight episodes will be released on the initial launch date. If you’re planning to binge-watch all eight episodes at one go, you’re in luck!

Can You Stream Mo Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do so. Mo is set to stream exclusively on Netflix. If you don’t have Netflix yet on your devices, you can instantly subscribe to a plan. The streaming platform offers three plans with their respective benefits: Basic ($9.99 / month), Standard ($15.49), and Premium ($19.99).

Is There a Trailer For Mo?

The trailer for Mo was released by Netflix on August 9, 2022. The trailer opens with the titular character slash Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar (Amer) being greeted in Arabic (“Salaam aleikum!”) by his white friend, much to Mo’s chagrin. The clip switches to Mo driving through the streets of Houston, Texas, considered one of America’s most ethnically diverse cities with a rich global community. We see Mo’s day-to-day life as he gets through one day at a time: selling merchandise from the back of his car trunk, making ends meet to support his family, and staying off the hook from authorities as an undocumented citizen.

On top of navigating his rocky path to U.S. citizenship, Mo tries to keep his Islamic faith in check, calling his religion practical. But in certain scenes, we see him visiting a church and even sitting down in a confessional. And if his existential crisis isn’t enough, his family is breathing down his neck, thanks to his judgmental mother and high-strung brother. Adapting through different religions, cultures, and personal beliefs, Mo is a hilarious yet heartfelt series showing that you don’t have to go through these obstacles by yourself. Wherever and whoever you are, someone’s always got your back.

Who’s Starring in Mo?

Playing the main character Mo is none other than Mohammed “Mo” Amer. Amer is also set to play in the upcoming Dwayne Johnson DC movie Black Adam. Starring alongside Amer is Farah Bseiso as Yusra Najjar, Mo’s mother. Bsieso previously appeared in Shadow of Silence and Al-Zeer Salem. Playing Mo’s younger brother Sameer Najjar is Omar Elba, who brings most of his life experience as someone with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) into his character. Actress Teresa Ruiz is set to play Maria, Mo’s girlfriend. Ruiz has made a name for herself in the Mexican film industry and can be seen playing in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

Shows like Mo You Can Watch Now

Ramy: set in lively neighborhoods of New Jersey, Ramy depicts the titular character Ramy, a millennial American Muslim raised by Egyptian immigrants. Played by none other than Ramy Youssef himself, the series follows Ramy as he straddles between his faith and his lifestyle, much to his family’s dismay. The show has been celebrated for its depiction of American Muslims on screen, portraying how challenging it is for certain individuals to juggle between two different mindsets: one that emphasizes that life is filled with endless possibilities, and another that tells you that there is a God that’s always watching. Winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy, Ramy is set to release its third season on September 30, 2022, on Hulu.

Little America: based on true stories, Little America is an AppleTV+ anthology series showcasing the diverse lives of immigrants in America. Covering people of different demographics, each episode depicts a unique interpretation of the American dream. Some stories will have you chuckling, while others might get you tearing up. From an undocumented high schooler whose life is about to change thanks to her urban-squash coach, to a 12-year-old Kabir whose motel-owning parents are recently deported, Little America is just a small taste of the realities faced by real-life immigrants in the country.

Kim’s Convenience: for the Kim family, nothing is more important than their running their convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. Mr. and Mrs. Kim, played respectively by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon, are the literal Korean ‘Mom and Pop’ of their store, and work tirelessly to provide for the now-twenty-something children. Daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) constantly butts heads with her parents, typically because of their different cultural mindsets. Meanwhile, their estranged son Jung (Simu Liu) has an extremely difficult time reconciling with his stubborn father. Based on the 2011 play of the same name, you can watch Kim’s Convenience on Netflix.