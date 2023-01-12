Netflix has just signed up its hit comedy-drama series, Mo for one final round of heartfelt humor. Mo premiered on the streamer last August and quickly earned critical praise which thankfully was enough to trigger a backing from Netflix for another season that will see its titular character, the Palestinian refugee, Mo Najjar conclude his journey for asylum.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Mo Amber who based the story on his real-life experience as a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum in Houston, Texas. Amber equally portrays a fictionalized version of himself on the show which has received top marks for its thoughtful and unique approach to portraying the immigrant experience. As funny as it is poignant, Mo in each of its 8 half-hour episodes adequately shins the light on delicate issues from the sufferer's perspective. The show also made history as American TV's first show with a Palestinian-American refugee as its protagonist. Duly, Mo has earned its rewards including a Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) and an immaculate 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

In a time when streaming platforms are swift to ax shows for reasons other than their quality, it is a relief to see that Mo stays on, and gets the chance to finalize its story. Speaking about the renewal, Amer said:

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story.”

Image via Netflix

Mo has equally received honors at the 2023 AFI Awards, while Amer has received an Independent Spirit Awards nod for the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category. Season 2 will see Amer return to reprise his role with Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso, and Omar Elba also returning to their series regular roles as Maria, Yusra, and Sameer respectively.

Ramy Youssef (Mr. Robot) co-creates the series with Amer and both will also return as executive producers for the second season. Season 1 is executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Dead to Me), Luvh Rakhe (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and the show's director Solvan “Slick” Naim (It’s Bruno!). Netflix is yet to reveal a release date for the second season but with this announcement, that update shouldn't be far off, and as always, you can count on Collider for a prompt update.

