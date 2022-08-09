Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for their upcoming comedy series, Mo, which is produced by A24, and created by Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef. Youssef created a similar comedy series for Hulu called Ramy, which he starred in alongside Amer. Mo will follow the life and times of a fictionalized version of Amer, who grew up as a Palestinian refugee in Texas. In addition to Amer, Mo stars Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, and Tobe Nwigwe.

The trailer for Mo depicts the title character making ends meet as a person without citizenship in the U.S., or in Palestine, where his family is from. Mo does not have immigration papers and can't get a proper job, so he sells goods from the trunk of his car. In addition to navigating his hectic life as a refugee, Mo has to manage his relationships with his religious girlfriend Maria, judgmental mother Yusra, and anxious brother Sameer. The trailer indicates that Mo will be a heartfelt dramedy full of poignant commentary on race, identity, and life in America as an immigrant.

Amer and Youssef will serve as writers and executive producers on Mo in addition to creating the series. Solvan “Slick” Naim, who has helmed episodes for the shows It's Bruno and Snowfall, will act as the series director. Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Harris Danow, and Luvh Rakhe are all executive producers on Mo. Mo will consist of eight half-hour episodes. Youssef told Indiewire that he prefers to make television that has a "short film feel," so audiences can expect some fairly cinematic episodes from Mo.

Image via Netflix

Amer is a stand-up comedian known for starring in Ramy opposite Youssef as a version of himself. Amer will next be seen in DC's upcoming Dwayne Johnson vehicle Black Adam. Youssef is currently slated to appear in The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos' latest, Poor Things. He will also voice a character in the upcoming animated adventure comedy Hump, alongside Gaten Matarazzo and Simon Pegg.

The first season of Mo will drop on Netflix on August 24. Check out the official trailer for Mo below:

Here's the official synopsis for Mo: