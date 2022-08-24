Have you gone into a Barnes and Noble lately and seen a display of novels with covers featuring men in flowing robes on beautiful backdrops? Have you scrolled through Netflix and passed titles like The Untamed and Heaven Official’s Blessing? Have your friends been talking about characters like Lan Wangji and Hua Cheng and leaving you staring at them in confusion?

Or maybe you’ve never heard of these things at all and stumbled into this by accident. That’s okay, too! Because by the end of this guide, you’ll have a wealth of knowledge about Mo Xiang Tong Xiu and her works. Okay, maybe not a wealth, but you’ll definitely know a little something in case you’re ever on Jeopardy and your win is dependent on whether you can name the first series she wrote.

Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (墨香铜臭), often shortened to MXTX, is the pseudonym of a Chinese danmei author who began publishing her works in 2014 on a web novel site called Jìnjiāng Wénxuéchéng (usually referred to as JJWXC). Though she states that she hated writing as a child, she found a passion for it in middle school after reading fanfiction for the anime D.Gray-Man, which sparked her interest in the danmei genre and her want to share stories with others. Since 2014, she has published three series - The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System, Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, and Heaven Official’s Blessing - and has begun work on a fourth series, currently titled Grim Reapers Have No Days Off. Currently, the most popular of the three is her second work, Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation.

What are Donghua and Manhua?

Good question! These terms will come up a lot when talking about MXTX (and throughout this article). Donghua in China is used as a catch-all term for animation, regardless of country of origin or artistic style. However, outside of China, the term is used specifically to refer to Chinese animation. Similarly, manhua refers to comics and graphic novels originating from China. Each of MXTX's works have donghua and manhua adaptations, though the manhua for The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System has been canceled for the time being.

What is Danmei?

Now, the word danmei was thrown around a few times, and you might be wondering what that is. Most people would compare the genre to that of Japan’s boys’ love (or yaoi, if that’s the term you prefer.) However, if you aren’t familiar with either term, the explanation is pretty simple; danmei is the name for Chinese fiction media that features romantic relationships between men. The genre began gaining popularity throughout the 1990s as fans congregated in forums online to talk about Japanese boys’ love titles, and eventually, people began writing their own original danmei works. One of these forums, JJWXC, is where MXTX began self-publishing her series.

Danmei titles began gaining popularity outside of China in the late 2010s as live-action drama adaptations of novels began appearing on platforms like Netflix. One of these dramas, The Untamed, is an adaptation of the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation series, and was many fans’ gateway into the works of MXTX.

Alright! Now you know a little about MXTX and the danmei genre, and we can jump into what you really came for: a breakdown of her works. As mentioned earlier, MXTX has written three series, all of which have now received donghua (animated) adaptations and have been translated into English by Seven Seas Entertainment. The rest of this article will give you the rundown on each series, starting from the first published to the last.

The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System (人渣反派自救系统)

Published in 2014, The Sum Villain’s Self-Saving System is MXTX’s first novel series. It follows Shen Yuan, a devoted fan of a web novel called "Proud Immortal Demon Way" that features the amazing half-demon Luo Binghe, whom he finds incredibly beautiful and powerful. However, an unfortunate accident causes Shen’s death, and he's reborn…into his favorite web novel! He’s now in the body of Shen Qingqiu, Luo’s cruel teacher, and he’ll be forced to suffer a terrible demise if he doesn’t find a way to change the story. Now, he’s on a mission against fate as he tries to build a positive relationship with Luo as the young man embarks on his journey to the top.

This series hasn’t had quite the popularity that MXTX’s other series have. It is the one with the most controversy, particularly regarding the relationship between Shen and Luo - which is viewed by some as toxic, shallow, and predatory - and the making of the manhua adaptation, which was canceled (or at least put on hold for the time being). It also is considered the least accessible of the three series, as its donghua adaptation is not on any major streaming platforms.

However, it’s also the most lighthearted of the three, full of comedy and light on the heavy themes found in the other two series. It’s easy to follow, and for fans of anime, it has plenty of elements of the ever-popular isekai genre (stories involving portals to sci-fi/fantasy worlds), though it does often poke fun at the genre as well. In addition, it’s rather light on the romance, which is great for readers who want an introduction to danmei without feeling suffocated by a love story.

Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation (魔道祖师)

Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation is MXTX’s second series, published in 2015. It revolves around Wei Wuxian, the creator of demonic cultivation, which uses the resentful energy of the undead, and Lan Wangji, a stern-faced and upright cultivator and Wei’s enemy. After being put into the body of a man selling his soul to get revenge on the family that abandoned him, Wei ends up being taken away by Lan to the Cloud Recesses. The two begin to work together to handle the monsters and mysteries of the world, including the mystery of parenthood, as they grow closer and Wei begins to chip away at Lan’s hard exterior.

This is MXTX’s most popular series by far. It’s the first one that became popular outside of China as its live-action adaptation, The Untamed, found a home on Netflix, and it’s the most accessible of the three, with a live-action, donghua, and manhua, as well as additional audio dramas and a soon-to-be-released mobile game. The storyline of the series is also considered one of the most compelling; it’s much more rooted in mystery, the supernatural, and tragedy, with the love story woven throughout. Wei and Lan’s relationship is often praised as being complex but equal, with a dynamic that is fun and interesting while also avoiding some typical pitfalls of the genre.

It can be hard to decide where to begin with this series, but the recommendation is usually to begin with the manhua, as it is beautifully drawn, easy to get through, and gives the whole of the story before diving into the actual novel. While The Untamed is a good adaptation - and easily found on Netflix - some dislike the fact that Wei and Lan’s relationship is not explicitly stated in this adaptation. It’s still worth watching, though, and deciding for yourself.

Heaven Official’s Blessing (天官赐福)

Published in 2017, Heaven Official’s Blessing is the third series published by MXTX. The series follows Xie Lian, former crown prince of the nation of Xianle who ascends to godhood due to his dedication to helping others and committing kind acts. However, circumstances lead him to fall from the heavens and back to the mortal realm. Upon his third ascension, he creates such a ruckus that he is sent back to earth to do the bidding of the heavenly officials to pay back his debts and retain his godhood. During his travels, he meets a strange man that calls himself San Lang whom he grows close to as he tries to confront his past traumas and find his seat in the heavens again.

This series, though not quite as popular as Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, has a pretty steady following. Most people come into contact with this series by watching its donghua adaptation on Netflix, which will be receiving a second season, currently slated to premier in October 2022. However, it has a manhua adaptation, as well as an audio drama, and there is talk of it receiving a live-action adaptation. Like the series that came before it, Heaven Official’s Blessing focuses more on heavy themes, such as trauma, suffering, and loneliness, and its story mixes fantasy, action, and drama in an interesting way. The love story in this series is more prominent than that of the other two, making it a great choice for people who love romance.

The one challenge of the series is the non-linear format of it. There are a number of time skips, and the scenes sometimes seem out of order, despite them being related to the current time period of the series. This can make the series a little difficult to follow, especially for people unfamiliar with MXTX’s work. However, it is a beautiful series with a number of relatable themes, and the relationship between Xie and Hua Cheng is incredibly beautiful (and totally OTP-worthy, if that’s what you’re into).