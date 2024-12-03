Wicked and Gladiator II need to make way, make way, because Moana 2 is continuing to rule the global box office, having now rapidly passed the $400 million mark on Monday around the globe. Following an international haul of $9.5 million, the movie's estimated international total stands at $173.3 million, while the estimated global total now sits at $404.5 million after less than one week of release.

It's the latest milestone for a movie that keeps knocking down records, having smashed everything the historic Thanksgiving weekend had to offer. The sequel claimed the highest 5-day opening ever, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($204.6 million), and set new benchmarks for Thanksgiving weekend, Turkey Day ($28 million), and Black Friday ($54.5 million). It’s now Disney Animation’s biggest debut, dethroning Frozen 2’s $130.3 million, while also marking the third-largest global openings for animated and musical films. The official synopsis can be found below:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Is 'Moana 2' Worth Checking Out?

Collider's Ross Bonaime liked the film, although he was critical of some aspects that felt like the film was setting up more stories to come, rather than just telling a single, one-off tale:

While it’s very impressive how Moana 2 gives us more opportunities for where this story can go, as with the first film, this sequel often feels compelled to set us up for further adventures down the line. Along with the Journey of Water area in EPCOT, it’s clear Disney has high hopes for the legacy of this world. But it also leaves some aspects, especially the villain of Kakamora, as something that is being set up rather than a thread that gets tied up in this installment. This is a solid way to justify returning to this universe, with the expansion of this world an exciting prospect, and a strong bond between Moana and Maui making this journey worthwhile. Moana 2 shows the potential this series has in how far it’ll go, and it's a promising step forward in that adventure.

Moana 2 is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

