Moana 2 and 4DX are inviting audiences to set sail on the adventure of a lifetime today in a brand-new exclusive to Collider poster for the upcoming Disney film. Hop on-board with the entire gang in the crystal clear image, as Moana, Maui, Pua, Heihei, and a handful of others as they chart the course for adventure on the open seas. But it won’t be an easy journey, with the 4DX poster teasing that enemies might be even closer than the travelers think, as a Kakamora can be seen swinging from the boat’s sail. Meanwhile, chaos is unfolding behind the ship, as the evil goddess Matangi crafts an electrifying storm of twisters to chase down Moana and her companions. We also get a sneak peek of the place where the crew hopes to end their mission - the legendary island of Motufetu.

Audiences will soon ride the wave of Moana 2 when the film arrives in cinemas on November 27 - just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. The production welcomes back many of the same voices from the original film with Auli’i Cravalho (Mean Girls) as Moana, Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) as Maui, Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett) as Moana’s father Tui, Nicole Scherzinger (Men in Black 3) as Moana’s mother Sina, Rachel House (Next Goal Wins) as Moana’s late grandmother Tala, and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Heihei the rooster. Other members of the sequel’s cast will include Rose Matafeo (Baby Done), Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, David Fane (Next Goal Wins), Hualālai Chung (Lilo & Stitch), Awhimai Fraser (We Were Dangerous) and Gerald Ramsey.

It’s ‘Moana’s World - We’re All Just Living In It

Image via 4DX

Along with the David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller-helmed animated sequel, Disney also has a live-action version of the original movie on the way - although audiences will need to wait a bit to see it. The remake is set to sail into cinemas on July 10, 2026, with Moana 2 giving fans something to hold them over until then. Under the vision of Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the movie will see Johnson reprise his role as Maui - a character that the charismatic ex-wrestler-turned-beloved-actor was quite frankly born to play. Working opposite the genre-crossing performer will be Catherine Laga’aia (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), who will bring the titular character to vibrant life.

