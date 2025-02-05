After Moana premiered in 2016 and earned over $675 million at the box office while also becoming a cult-classic on Disney+ in the years following release, box office expectations for Moana 2 were through the roof, and Disney's animated sequel has delivered big time. After opening with a whopping $221 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2024, Moana 2 has now grossed $453 million at the domestic box office and $583 million globally, bringing its worldwide total to $1.03 billion, making it one of the only three 2024 movies to hit the $1 billion mark. Moana 2 also recently passed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel directed by Ryan Coogler, to become one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office.

Moana 2 has left its mark on a slew of box office lists, including being one of the top 15 highest-grossing PG movies ever at the domestic box office, sitting at #11 at the time of writing, ahead of Shrek 2 but still behind Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope. Moana 2's biggest box office competitor since it premiered in theaters has been Wicked, the Broadway musical adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande that's hauled in a hefty $470 million domestically, even more than Moana 2. However, Wicked falls more than $300 million short of Moana 2 in foreign markets, where the live-action film has grossed $250 million internationally to Moana 2's $583 million. Moana 2 is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing Disney movies ever, recently passing Captain Marvel (2019) but still behind Avengers: Age of Ultron domestically.

‘Moana 2’ Is a Hit on Digital Platforms

After more than two months in theaters, Moana 2 just recently premiered on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ and the film has been a major hit. Moana 2 has overtaken Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the most popular movie on digital this week, with other newer releases like Wicked following closely behind. Other movies that have found themselves in the global top 10 for digital releases include Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action sequel starring Gerard Butler, and Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel directed by Ridley Scott that also recently began streaming on Paramount+.

Moana 2 is still playing in select theaters, and the film is also available to watch on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.