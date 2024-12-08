Moana of Motunui (Auliʻi Cravalho) returns to the Pacific in Disney’s Moana 2! It’s been eight years since the release of the original Moana film, but the wave is stronger than ever. The last time audiences saw Moana and her demigod partner-in-crime Maui (Dwayne Johnson), the two beat the odds as they returned the heart of Te Fiti to its rightful owner and saved their home. The second installment shares the same adventurous spirit, if not more. With a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers joining them, Moana must now face a more sinister, supernatural danger lurking in the island waters.

Continuing the franchise’s legacy and popularity, Moana 2’s release during Thanksgiving Week not only did massive numbers but also beat out its fellow theatrical competitors (and even broke historical records)! Without further ado, check out below for the box office budget breakdown for Moana 2.

Budget for ‘Moana 2’ By Department

Image via Disney

Moana 2 is reported to have a production budget of approximately $150 million. In comparison, the first Moana movie cost around $150-$175 million to make, which isn’t too far off from the sequel’s budget. Check out how some of the expenses are distributed across the film.

Actors

Image via Disney

Although the salaries for Moana 2 aren’t disclosed to the public, it’s highly likely that the movie’s paying the big bucks. In a conversation with People Magazine, Cravalho shares that she bought her mother her house following the premiere of Moana back in 2016. That’s not all - Cravalho’s mother is now “happily retired”. Considering that the mother-daughter originally came from a struggling background, having shared a one-bedroom apartment and living on food stamps, it appears that the Moana paycheck is no joke.

As for Johnson, his years of being in the industry translate to how much he earns. With an estimated net worth of $800 million, the former WWE wrestler, his reported salary for each movie has been in the double digits. Some instances include his $20 million from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, $23.5 million from Red Notice, and $50 million from Red One.

The Costs of Promoting ‘Moana 2’

Image via Disney

In addition to its $150 million production budget, Moana 2 also received a promotional push worth $100+ million. Under the supervision of Lylle Breier, Disney EVP of Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events, the film has partnered with several retail and lifestyle brands that not only have a massive reach but are also in line with the Moana franchise.

‘Moana 2’ Lego Collaboration

Image via Lego

Like most Disney collaborations, Moana 2 is set to release a brand new Lego set on January 1, 2025. Retailing for $19.99, “Moana’s Island Fun” boasts a micro-world building kit that’s not only fun for children, but also beautiful to build. The set itself includes a double-sided island/house model with a key, featuring a waterfall slide with a hidden entrance. The kit also comes with micro-doll figures and space for Pua.

Hawaiian Airlines

Flying has never been this fun. Hawaiian Airlines celebrates the release of Moana 2 by launching their colorful character aircraft designs. The carrier’s Airbus A330 aircraft design comes with a silhouette of Moana, Maiu, and Kakamora - complete with a sweet “Welcome Voyagers” message. Staying true to the film’s Oceania roots, the collaboration with Hawaiian Airlines makes the perfect opportunity for the carrier to introduce its host culture, specifically to guests who are traveling to Hawaiʻi.

100 Coconuts Water

After a long day of swimming in crystal blue waters, nothing beats the refreshing taste of 100 Coconuts Water. The lifestyle-driven coconut water chain is packed with electrolytes and nutrients, making it the perfect choice for those who love to spend their days on the beach (like Moana!). The special Moana 2 edition comes in three different flavors and can designs: Pure (turquoise base with Moana and Maui), Mango (orange base with Moana, Pua, and Hei Hei), and Pineapple (yellow base with Moana, Pua, and Hei Hei).

How Much Does ‘Moana 2’ Need To Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

Image via Disney

For Moana 2 to really cannonball financially, it’s got huge shoes to fill in. With a reported budget of $150 million, this sequel needs to haul in a whopping $300 million to $350 million globally just to break even. In simpler terms, it’s aiming to double or even triple its production costs to qualify as a box office triumph.

To put that in perspective, the original Moana sailed off with a whopping $687.2 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical voyage. But with the franchise’s legacy and its chokehold on beloved fans, achieving the same level of financial success doesn’t sound like a far-fetched feat.

How is ‘Moana 2’ Doing at the Box Office?

Image via Disney

Moana 2 isn’t just making light splashes in the box office - it’s bringing an entire tsunami to theaters. Showing promising success within just a week since its release, is the sequel performing well domestically and internationally as well. Its Thanksgiving debut only helps to boost the film even further, exceeding expectations and even breaking several records.

Domestically, Moana 2 raked in $57 million on its opening day, and $55 million on its first Friday. As a quick comparison, it only took one day for Moana 2 to almost overshadow Joker: Folie à Deux’s entire domestic box office total ($58 million). Over the extended five-day Thanksgiving period, it amassed a record-breaking $221 million, making it the biggest Thanksgiving debut and the largest five-day opening history. During the three-day opening weekend itself, Moana 2 grossed $140 million.

Overseas, Moana 2 earned an estimated $165 million from 48 markets, contributing to a massive global debut total of $386 million. Some of these market highlights include France’s $3.7 million, marking the second-biggest animated opening ever and the year’s largest debut, and Indonesia’s whopping $2.1 million. Australia follows suit with $1.76 million, with South Korea grossing a nice $1.1 million. Moana 2 also made its way to IMAX theaters, contributing greatly to its triumph. The movie dominated IMAX screens with $10.5 million globally, including $6.2 million in North America.

Combined, the domestic and international box office yields bring Moana 2 to an astonishing $386 million globally in its debut. However, this number is expected to rise in the days and weeks to come.

How Does ‘Moana 2’ Compare to Other Releases?



Walt Disney Animation Studios

Despite being released alongside heavy hitters Wicked and Gladiator 2 in cinemas, Moana 2 has established itself as one of 2024’s most successful films. Although the 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes shows that the movie has been received positively, critics gave it a 65-66% rating - a far drop from the first movie’s 96% score. The reviews may have been mixed, but one thing’s for sure: Moana 2 is staking its claim amongst its competition.

With a record-breaking debut of $225 million in its five-day domestic Thanksgiving opening, Moana 2 outpaced Wicked’s $214.3 million eight-day earnings and Gladiator II’s $93 million domestic total. As of this writing, Moana 2’s current $404 million worldwide earnings have put the film on track to easily surpass its predecessor, which grossed $686 million during its entire theatrical run. Combined, the Moana franchise has crossed the $1 billion milestone globally.

With an A- CinemaScore, Moana 2 joins the likes of fellow animated blockbusters Kung Fu Panda and Transformers One. However, it still has yet to overtake the summer’s biggest Disney hit Inside Out 2, currently boasting an A CinemaScore.

How Many Box Office Records Has ‘Moana 2’ Broken?



Walt Disney Animation Studios

With several box office records under its belt, Moana 2 is earning its top spot as one of Disney’s most successful releases. So far, the sequel has achieved the highest 5-day Thanksgiving opening, earning $225.2 million, outpacing The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($204.6 million). It’s also achieved the best Thanksgiving weekend debut, doubling Frozen’s $94 million and surpassing Frozen 2’s $125 million. It also raked in a $28 million Turkey Day record, nearly doubling Frozen 2’s $15 million, and achieved a Black Friday record of $54.5 million, surpassing Frozen 2’s $34.2 million.

Within the Disney sphere, Moana 2 snagged the biggest opening for Disney animation, once again dethroning Frozen 2’s $130.3 million debut. It’s also considered the best Tuesday preview for Disney, clinching $13.8 million, second only to Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million) for animated films.