2024 has been an incredible year for animated sequels at the box office. From Gru and the Minions proving their worth yet again with the smash hit Despicable Me 4 to Inside Out 2 becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, this year will forever be remembered for animation's domination. Alas, with the year nearly over, there's still time for the film style to cement its legacy, with Moana 2 doing just that thanks to an already dominant run in theaters. With less than three weeks under its belt, Moana 2 has already sailed to a huge $600 million worldwide, split almost evenly between domestic and international earnings.

Because of this success, Moana 2 has earned itself a spot on an incredibly impressive list, namely the top 40 animated movies of all time at the global box office. This comes following another daily earning of almost $5 million, helping Moana 2 surpass Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa into 39th position. Next in sight for Moana 2 is yet another sequel, How to Train Your Dragon 2, with Dean DeBlois' DreamWorks flick less than $10 million ahead. Given Moana 2's current trajectory, the sequel should bridge this gap within the next 48 hours, with the upcoming weekend's big predicted haul likely propelling the film into the top 35.

Is 'Moana 2' Too Similar to the Original Movie?

Given the huge success of the first outing, Disney and co. were always going to try and craft Moana 2 as similarly as possible to its older sibling. Alas, because of this, the movie's young target audience will always be entertained, with their renewed investment in the IP crucial to the planned expansion of the franchise, especially considering a live-action version is on its way. However, this choice does harm some moments in the sequel, with the stunning quality of the first film a high bar to reach. This is something mentioned in Ross Bonaime's review of the film for Collider, saying:

"It’s also hard to ignore the structural similarities to the original film. The first act begins with Moana getting ready for her journey on the island; the second features yet another journey that has her running into the Kakamora coconut warriors and a secondary villain, this time in Matangi; with the third giving us a massive fight and an emotional catharsis. Moana 2 even makes a joke about repeating the same joke from the first film over and over again. These similar bones don’t ruin what the film is doing well, but it can sometimes feel like a rehash of what we’ve already seen."

Moana 2 is officially in the top 40 animated movies of all time at the global box office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

