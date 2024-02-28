This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Auli'i Cravalho will return as Moana in the upcoming Moana 2 , alongside Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Moana 2 will now hit theaters on November 27, 2024

The ocean is calling once again, so catch up on the first movie now available for streaming on Disney+.

Deadline has confirmed that Auli'i Cravalho will once again voice Moana in Moana 2, the sequel to the animated blockbuster that took the world by storm when it was released in 2016. After Walt Disney Animation Studios made the unexpected announcement that they were turning their upcoming Moana television series meant for Disney+ into a theatrical release, Cravalho hadn't been confirmed as the voice behind the role in the sequel. The actress won't be the only cast member from the first movie to return, with Dwayne Johnson confirmed to reprise his role as Maui, demigod of the wind and sea.

Moana 2 was recently announced by Disney, after the story was originally conceived as television series meant to be released on Disney+ at some point in the near future. However, the company made the surprise announcement earlier this month, stating that David G. Derrick Jr. will both write and direct the sequel, which is currently slated to premiere in theaters on November 27. The premise of the upcoming film will follow the titular character as she receives a call from her wayfinding ancestors, taking her to the distant waters of Oceania in another musical tale. Hopefully, the young warrior will be ready to face what destiny has in store for her.

While the popular songs from Moana were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, the Hamilton star won't be coming back for the sequel. Foa'i and Mancina will work alongside Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear this time around, creating the melodies that will accompany Moana throughout her new adventure. After the first movie earned around $687 million at the worldwide box office and gained a huge amount of views on Disney+, Moana became a priority for Disney, with the company thinking of new ways to expand the character's world and story.

Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2024. The first movie is available to stream now on Disney+. Check out the first look at the film below:

Moana Release Date November 23, 2016 Director Ron Clements , Don Hall , John Musker , Chris Williams Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger Runtime 103 Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Bush , Ron Clements , John Musker , Chris Williams , Don Hall , Pamela Ribon Studio Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Tagline The ocean is calling Website http://movies.disney.com/moana

