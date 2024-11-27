The ocean chooses her and her only. Disney’s beloved island princess and fearless Wayfinder returns to the shores of Motunui in Moana 2. Set three years after the events of the first movie, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) continues to brave the sea of Oceania with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and her seafaring crew. But when Moana receives an unexpected message from her wayfinding ancestors, the young voyager discovers that sinister forces threaten to destroy the peace of her home island. Braving into new territories and swimming into the deep depths of the sea, nothing can stand in Moana’s way.

Moana 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2024. In the meantime, check out who else is making a splash in the Disney sequel.

Auliʻi Cravalho

Moana

Close

Cravalho stars as Moana, the bright-spirited and adventurous daughter of the Chief of Motunui. The last time audiences saw her, Moana braved the island spirits and restored the heart of Te Fiti to its rightful owner and restored peace to her home. A lover of the sea, the ocean is Moana’s second home - to be enveloped by the sea’s crystal blue waters is to be hugged by the fabric of life itself. Coming from a long line of wayfinders, she knows her way around her home island.

However, like any other young girl, Moana deals with bouts of self-doubt. Born to stand out from the crowd, Moana’s not afraid to tackle new obstacles and to fight for what’s right. Even so, she’s rarely ventured out of Motunui, adding more insecurity to her inexperience. But as Moana has proven last time, she’s fearless and willing to take risks. As long as she has her loving family and the community of her island by her side, Moana protects her village with tenacity all while keeping her voyaging dreams alive.

Besides her work with Disney, Cravalho played Lilette Suarez in the NBC series Rise and Jos Cleary-Lopez in The Power. Most recently, she starred as Janis 'Imi'ike in the 2024 reimagining of Mean Girls.

Dwayne Johnson

Maui