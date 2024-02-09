The Big Picture Disney announced that a sequel to Moana will be released later this year, but the status of the lead roles is unclear.

Dwayne Johnson, who shared the news on Instagram, is in talks to return to his role as Maui in Moana

Moana 2 will be in theaters on November 27, 2024, and the first Moana is currently streaming on Disney+.

Yesterday, Disney made the blockbuster announcement that a sequel to their Oscar-winning 2016 smash hit Moana would be released later this year. That film starred Auli'i Cravalho in the title role alongside occasional professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui. It was widely assumed that both would be reprising their roles in the movie, but Disney chief Bob Iger, in confirming the news neglected to mention the status of the leads in the film. Deadline is reporting that Johnson — who shared the news of the movie's release on Instagram earlier today — is deep in talks to return to the role.

Cravalho also took to socials to share the news, but Deadline reports that her status isn't quite as clear as The Rock's deal. Johnson is reprising his role as Maui in next year's live-action remake of the film, while Cravalho — who has just been seen in the musical release of Mean Girls, currently playing in theatres — revealed she won't be reprising the role of Moana in that film. However, it's difficult to see the film being made without both of its original stars, particularly given the short turnaround time.

Iger revealed that the studio was so impressed with the Disney+ series in development for Moana, they chose to transform it into a theatrical sequel, slated for the studio’s preferred Thanksgiving slot on November 27. This is similar to how Disney handled Toy Story 2 in 1997. That film was intended to be released direct to video at the time, but again, the studio was so blown away but what was being made that they considered it almost sinful not to release it theatrically.

Who Is Making 'Moana 2'?

Image via Disney

The Moana sequel, directed by Dave Derrick Jr., features music from Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. The only element absent from Moana 2 is a song by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The creator of Hamilton, who received an Oscar nomination for the song "How Far I’ll Go" in the original 2016 film, will not be contributing a song to the sequel.

The first film received widespread acclaim for its animation, music, performances, and cultural authenticity. It grossed over $600 million worldwide, opening strongly on Thanksgiving weekend, which Disney will hope to replicate this year. The film is now considered a modern Disney classic and is a beloved staple in millions of households.

Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2024. The first Moana is currently streaming on Disney+. Check out the short teaser below:

Moana Release Date November 23, 2016 Director Ron Clements , Don Hall , John Musker , Chris Williams Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger Runtime 103 Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Bush , Ron Clements , John Musker , Chris Williams , Don Hall , Pamela Ribon Studio Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Tagline The ocean is calling Website http://movies.disney.com/moana

Watch on Disney+