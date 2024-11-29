Walt Disney’s Moana 2 will dominate the domestic box office in its extended five-day Thanksgiving debut, eying an opening weekend haul that some are suggesting could touch the $200 million mark. It’s currently projected to gross at least $175 million, having made $57 million on opening day. Moana 2 is among the most-anticipated films of the year, and will comfortably out-perform last week’s two heavy hitters, Universal’s musical Wicked, and Paramount’s swords-and-sandals epic Gladiator II.

And it would appear that Moana 2 is in it for the long run, considering the solid CinemaScore grade that it has received from opening day audiences. The polling platform tabulates information across demographics, based on how likely a moviegoer is to recommend a film to others. Moana 2 earned an A- grade, which puts it under the original Moana’s A CinemaScore, but in the same range as most major 2024 animated titles.

By comparison, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 earned an A CinemaScore, and eventually became the top-grossing animated title of all time, with over $1.6 billion in the bank. Despicable Me 4, which grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide itself, earned an A CinemaScore as well, as did Transformers One, and The Wild Robot. The Garfield Movie, on the other hand, scored a B+ grade, while Kung Fu Panda earned an A-. Each of these movies, except Transformers One, can be considered a box office hit.

Can 'Moana 2' Hit the $1 Billion Mark Worldwide?