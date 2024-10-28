It's almost time to return to the sea for Moana 2. Tickets are on sale now for the much-anticipated Disney sequel, and theater chains are rolling out plenty of exclusive collectibles for everyone setting sail to see the movie on the big screen this November. Leading the charge is AMC, which is getting involved in the popcorn bucket wars with a 130-ounce metal vessel adorned with artwork and featuring easter eggs for avid fans. The real prize, however, is a 32-ounce coconut sipper modeled after the adorable Kakamora pirates introduced in the first film from 2016. Both will be available either separately or as part of a Beachside Bundle pack while supplies last.

The bucket, which will be available for $14.99 USD plus tax, doesn't quite hold up to the wild precedent set by the infamous Dune: Part II bucket or the many incredible receptacles to come, like the NSFW Deadpool and Wolverine and the stunning Venom: The Last Dance vessels. That doesn't mean it isn't worthwhile, however, as it features everyone from Moana to Heihei the chicken and Pua the pig on the outside. Looking inside the bucket also reveals a masked Kakamora with a spear peaking out and preparing to strike. The Kakamora coconut sipper for $24.99 USD, meanwhile, brings one of the adorable pirates to life with face paint on, arrows ready, and arms raised, though the straw sticking slightly out of his head is a little unsettling. It also comes with a strap attached to carry the little fellow around for a sip when needed. For those who plan on picking up both items, they also come bundled together for a cheaper $36.99 USD total.

AMC's focus on the Kakamora emphasizes their grand return in Moana 2. Though their exact role isn't clear, various trailers have shown the murdering little pirates once again attacking Moana and her friends, even managing to knock her out with sleeping darts. They're likely to be just as menacing threats on her latest adventure, though they're not the only ones setting out to stop her in her tracks. Matangi (Awhimai Fraser) was recently introduced as one of the main villains, yet she's still shrouded in mystery. However, nothing quite compares to the storm god Nalo, the main antagonist who poses a threat unlike any other Moana and Maui have faced together.

David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller joined forces to direct the animated sequel. Picking up three years after Moana first took to the ocean, Moana 2 will see her once again called in the footsteps of her ancestors, now as a "leader of land and sea" and a big sister. Auli'i Cravalho's courageous wayfinder sets out to unite her people across the oceans and reach the legendary island of Motufetu, joined by a new crew alongside Maui (Dwayne Johnson), including the inventor Loto (Rose Matafeo), farmer Kele (David Fane), and Polynesian mythology expert Moni (Hualalai Chung). Returning cast members also include Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk, while multi-talented musical duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear provide some of the new tracks with Lin-Manuel Miranda not returning.

Tickets are on sale now for Moana 2, which hits theaters on November 27. Visit the official AMC Theatres website for more information on how to secure the collectibles and get a look at the vessels in the gallery above.

