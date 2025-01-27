Moana 2 will be available for purchase on digital platforms really soon. People has revealed that the successful animated sequel will be coming to digital platforms tomorrow, January 28. The launch for home entertainment comes after the adventure managed to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office. Both Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returned to reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. Moana 2 premiered in theaters eight years after the first installment hit the big screen. The movie followed the titular character as she embarked on a new quest to learn more about the world around her.

Moana 2 opened up different possibilities for the fearless hero voiced by Auli'i Cravalho. A couple of years after her first adventure, Moana has new responsibilities as an older sister and as a relevant figure in the community of Motunui. The protagonist learns about Nalo's (Tofiga Fepulea'i) crimes through a vision. It is explained that the storm god sank the island of Motufetu, a crucial point in the middle of the ocean that allowed different communities to meet each other. Moana had to recruit Maui once again for a musical adventure that captured the imagination of audiences around the world.

Moana 2 was directed by David Derreck Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. The artists took over from Ron Clements and John Musker, who worked hard on the development of the first installment a decade ago. The voice cast for the sequel also included Rose Matafeo, Temuera Morrison and Rachel House. Moana 2 was originally conceived as a television series meant to be released on Disney+. The studio opted to launch this story as a theatrical release. The result was the first $1 billion hit for Walt Disney Animation Studios since the release of Frozen II.

The 'Moana' Franchise Continues to Grow

Moana 2 became a hit for Disney, and the fun is just getting started. A live-action version of Moana is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. Principal photography for the project has already begun. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in the new iteration of the story, with Catherine Lagaʻaia portraying the role of Moana. The live-action version of Moana will be directed by Thomas Kail. The filmmaker previously worked with the studio thanks to the recorded performance of Hamilton that was launched on Disney+ during the pandemic.

Moana 2 will be available for purchase through digital platforms tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.