Don't cast off from your local movie theater too soon, as there is a significant end-credits scene in Moana 2. End-credits scenes at the end of Disney's movies aren't too much of a surprise. This is an obvious example of the numerous Marvel films under Disney's stewardship. Still, even some of their animated films are known to have them occasionally, particularly with sequels like Ralph Breaks the Internet and Frozen II. Even the first Moana had a brief end-credits stinger with a humorous sequence involving the evil, greedy crab Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement). That said, the end-credits scene of Moana 2 is relatively unique compared to similar ones in other Walt Disney Animation films.

Where the end-credits sequences of those films were inconsequential moments that call back to a joke from earlier in the film, the mid-credits scene of Moana 2 delivers some key new plot details. Of course, we don't want to give away any major spoilers for those eager to see Moana's (Auli'i Cravalho) latest voyage on the big screen. We will say that the mid-credits scene of the Moana sequel can easily be categorized as essential viewing, as it may even hint at where the franchise is traveling next. It's also worth mentioning that, while the film does have a mid-credits scene, it does not have a post-credits scene.

What Is 'Moana 2' About?

Taking place after the first film, Moana 2 follows our title character as she sails across Oceania to find an island that will unite the people across the waters. In doing so, Moana puts together a crew that will help her accomplish her journey, and she also seeks out the help of the demigod, Maui. In trying to find this island, Moana goes on her biggest adventure yet, finding unexpected new companions to aid her along the way, expanding the world that she once knew, and coming across new enemies.

Will There Be a 'Moana 3'?

Close

The end-credits sequence of Moana 2 almost certainly implies the story will continue in a future installment. Plus, another feature film would be the most likely contender for a continuation, as Disney reportedly has no current plans to bring the Moana series back via a Disney+ spin-off (even though Moana 2 was initially supposed to be a Disney+ show before being turned into a feature film). In a recent interview with Screenrant, Moana 2 directors David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand agreed that Moana works best when she's on the big screen.

A third Moana would follow a current trend for Walt Disney Animation when it comes to sequels. The animation giant has recently been exploring sequels to their more recent IPs, with Zooptopia 2 currently scheduled as the following example. Not only that, but Disney is also hard at work on not just Frozen 3, but also Frozen 4, with the films set to function as a two-part story. Another notable subsidiary of the Disney family, Pixar, is also experimenting with sequels, with Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3 on the way.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker

