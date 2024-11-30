After a monumental clash last weekend, a three-way face-off is unfolding at the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving period. Disney’s animated sequel Moana 2 opened mid-week, and is entering its first weekend of release with $85 million in the bank already. The movie is eyeing a record debut for the Thanksgiving period, and will handily out-perform last week’s holdover hits, Universal’s Wicked and Paramount’s Gladiator II. Combined, the three films are looking at around $350 million across the extended weekend.

Moana 2 grossed around $55 million on its first Friday, after earning $57 million on opening day and a record $28 million on Thanksgiving. The film is expected to generate around $140 million across the traditional three-day frame, and at least $200 million across the five-day weekend. This number could easily exceed over $220 million, thanks to incredible audience response and the built-in love for the first film, which has only increased since its release in 2016. Having grossed nearly $700 million worldwide, the original Moana became something of a streaming sensation — its success is clearly rubbing off on the sequel, which opened to noticeably weaker response. Moana 2 holds a 65% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience score stands at a far more encouraging 87%.

After topping the charts in its debut weekend, Wicked is eyeing an excellent hold in its sophomore frame. The movie is expected to generate around $65 million across the three-day frame, and over $100 million across the five-day period, after grossing $32 million on its second Friday. Wicked should be able to hit the $250 million mark domestically by Sunday, making it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked opened to massive audience acclaim, and is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the holidays. Like Moana 2, it has a strong chance of hitting the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide.

Black Friday Generated Over $100 Million at the Domestic Box Office

Close

At number three, Gladiator II made a little over $12 million on its second Friday, and is eying around $45 million across the extended weekend, with around $30 million across the three-day frame. This should take the film’s running domestic haul past the $110 million mark by Sunday. Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator II serves as a sequel to his 2000 classic, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and earned over $460 million globally. Gladiator II is set to surpass this figure in the coming days, and is passing the $300 million mark worldwide this weekend.

In a rare feat, Dwayne Johnson has two films in the top five this weekend. In addition to Moana 2, Johnson’s holdover release Red One is still in the mix, and is eying around $20 million across the extended frame. The Christmas-themed action-adventure has under-performed so far, especially considering its massive $200 million-plus reported budget, but will hit a respectable total when all is said and done. Red One is projected to hit the $78 million mark domestically by Sunday, which means that a $100 million-plus lifetime run isn’t out of the question. The movie has grossed around $68 million so far, having made $4.8 million on Friday. The top five was rounded out by another holiday-themed holdover, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which is looking at over $5 million across the extended weekend, for a running domestic total of over $30 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.