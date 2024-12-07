After setting records in its opening weekend, Disney's Moana 2 is set to continue its phenomenal box office run in its sophomore frame. The animated sequel is eyeing another record run, and is currently aiming for around $60 million across the three-day frame. The movie grossed around $12 million on its second Friday, pushing its running domestic total to nearly $250 million. It should be able to pass the $300 million mark by Sunday. Earlier this week, the movie also overtook the lifetime domestic run of its predecessor, Moana.

While the original was significantly better-received - it holds a "fresh" 96% approval rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes - the sequel has been no slouch either, especially when it comes to audience response. Although its RT rating stands at a relatively low 62%, the audience score is far more positive, at 87%. This can be seen in the kind of response that the movie is getting at the box office; not only did it shatter Thanksgiving records, it's set to over-perform in the traditionally muted post-Thanksgiving frame.

In second place, Jon M. Chu's Wicked grossed around $9 million on its third Friday, and is eying around $31 million for the weekend. Like Moana 2, Wicked should also be able to pass the $300 million mark domestically by Sunday. The musical blockbuster stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Wicked has been particularly successful domestically, even as it faces some difficulty in attracting audiences overseas. The film's global take should pass the $400 million mark this weekend.

'Interstellar' Is Looking At a Phenomenal Per-Theater Average

Close

Director Ridley Scott's Gladiator II held on to the number three spot, grossing around $3.5 million on its third Friday, for a projected weekend haul of around $12 million. This should take the film's running domestic total past the $130 million mark by Sunday. Gladiator II is performing far better in overseas markets, and will close in towards the $400 million mark worldwide this weekend. The only new title in the top five this weekend is India's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is setting records in its home country. The movie out-performed Moana 2 on Thursday, grossing $4.5 million. Pushpa 2 is looking at a double-digit haul over its four-day debut, and over $5 million across the traditional three-day frame.

Rounding out the top five was rounded out by Amazon MGM's Red One, which is looking at a little over $5 million in its fourth weekend after grossing around $1.5 million on Friday. The film's running domestic total by Sunday is expected to hover around the $85 million mark. Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, the movie will struggle to hit the $100 million milestone domestically - a poor result for a four-quadrant film starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Elsewhere, Kyle Mooney's debut feature, Y2K, is looking at a low $2 million opening weekend haul, while the 10-year-anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is projected to earn over $4.5 million for the weekend, in just 165 locations. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.