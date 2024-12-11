Moana 2 may not be quite as groundbreaking as its predecessor, but that hasn't stopped audiences coming to multiplexes in their hordes to follow the ongoing adventures of Auli'i Cravalho's titular hero, and her sidekick, the self-obsessed but golden hearted demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson). This week, on Monday, the film crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office, and $600 million globally, showing that the island of Motonui is still a popular destination for families of all ages. Not bad for a movie that was originally planned to be a television series on Disney+. The official logline can be found below:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Is 'Moana 2' Worth Checking Out?

The film hasn't had the same glowing reviews as the original, with a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a lot of the focus zoning in on the fact it was retooled from a television series into a film, leaving a disjointed feel to proceedings, as well as some criticism that the music isn't quite as good as it was when Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the songs back in 2016. Things aren't quite as Shiny now, it would seem. Still, Collider's Ross Bonaime enjoyed the film despite its flaws, and hailed the dynamic between Johnson's Maui and Cravalho's Moana:

"The best dynamic that gets expanded here is the one between Moana and Maui. After the adventure of the first film, Maui now begins to see Moana as a powerful force who could potentially be his peer. There’s a pride in the way Maui interacts with Moana now, and it’s a delightful relationship that only improves the further the film goes on. This is a solid way to justify returning to this universe, with the expansion of this world an exciting prospect, and a strong bond between Moana and Maui making this journey worthwhile. Moana 2 shows the potential this series has in how far it’ll go, and it's a promising step forward in that adventure."

Moana 2 is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab tickets to see the movie via the link below.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker

Get tickets