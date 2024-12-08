The post-Thanksgiving frame is one that studios historically tend to be cautious of, but thanks to a bunch of hit holdovers, record numbers were earned at the domestic box office this weekend. All movies powered the market to around $130 million, with Disney’s Moana 2 retaining its box office crown. The animated sequel broke records in its Thanksgiving debut, earning around $225 million across five days. It grossed an estimated $52 million this weekend, taking its running domestic haul to exactly $300 million in around 12 days of release.

Already among the top-grossing films of the year, Moana 2 is a shoo-in to cross the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide eventually, despite inferior reviews as compared to the original. Released in 2016, the first Moana holds a 96% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes; it also earned a Best Animated Feature nod at the Oscars, in addition to nearly $700 million at the worldwide box office. Moana 2 is passing the $600 million mark this weekend, while settling at a barely “fresh” 62% RT rating.

Universal’s Wicked retained the number two spot, grossing nearly $35 million in its third weekend of release. The fantasy musical has now generated over $320 million domestically, on the back of excellent reviews and even better audience reception. Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked has emerged as something of a box office phenomenon, particularly among female viewers; it holds a near-perfect 96% audience score on RT, and registered a solid 50% hold this weekend.